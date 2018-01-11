Gods, Goldblum, and a director get silly in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ gag reel

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok was one of the funniest action movies to hit theaters in 2017 (and possibly ever), but a new gag reel for the film indicates that things were just as funny off-camera during production on the 2017 blockbuster.

In a video that runs for just over two minutes, Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi features prominently as he cracks jokes around the set of the film and alongside his colorful cast. The montage of scenes even begins with someone — possibly Waititi himself — singing his own version of the Marvel Studios logo animation that now precedes every film in its cinematic universe.

It was never a secret that Waititi has an affinity for comedy, particularly given his work on- and off-screen in the vampire mockumentary What We Do In The Shadows and other films, but the Ragnarok gag reel seemingly confirms that there’s no shortage of fun to be had on one of this projects, no matter how big the budget. (Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, says as much in the video, in fact.)

The video also includes some funny moments featuring Jeff Goldblum, who plays alien known as The Grandmaster in the film, and Cate Blanchett, who plays the Asgardian death goddess, Hela.

Directed by Waititi from a script penned by Eric Pearson (Agent Carter), Ragnarok hit theaters in November. Along with Hemsworth, Goldblum, and Blanchett, the film’s cast also featured veteran Marvel movie actor Tom Hiddleston as Thor’s adopted brother Loki, Idris Elba as Heimdall, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner (and his green alter ego, the Hulk), and Anthony Hopkins as Odin, as well as Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Karl Urban as Skurge. The film received positive reviews from critics, earning a 92 percent approval rating on professional review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, as well as an “A” grade from audience polling site CinemaScore.

Ragnarok earned more than $312 million so far domestically, and $850 million worldwide, and is the seventh highest grossing movie of 2017. It also ranks among the top 10 movies overall (both domestically and worldwide) in Marvel’s cinematic universe.

Thor: Ragnarok will be available digitally in various formats February 20 and on Blu-ray, DVD, and on-demand services on March 6.