From Hulk to Loki, here’s everything we know about Marvel’s ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

By Marvel movie standards, it’s been quite a while since we last saw Thor, the thunder god from the studio’s live-action superhero universe. Last seen in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, he returns to action in November 2017’s Thor: Ragnarok, which will reveal exactly what the Asgardian hero has been up to during the events of Captain America: Civil War and Doctor Strange (among other Marvel movies) and continues to set the stage for 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War.

Directed by What We Do In The Shadows and Hunt for the Wilderpeople filmmaker Taika Waititi from a script penned by Eric Pearson (Agent Carter), Thor: Ragnarok is the 17th movie in Marvel’s cinematic universe and the third film in Thor’s solo series, following 2011’s Thor and 2013’s Thor: The Dark World. The film follows Thor’s efforts to escape a far-off planet where he’s forced to fight the Hulk, his Avengers teammate. He is desperate to return to his home world of Asgard before it’s destroyed by a powerful villain.

The film brings back franchise star Chris Hemsworth in the title role, as well as veteran Marvel movie actor Tom Hiddleston as Thor’s adopted brother, the villainous trickster Loki. Joining them are returning Marvel movie veterans Idris Elba as Heimdall, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner (and his green alter ego, the Hulk), and Anthony Hopkins as Odin, as well as franchise newcomers Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson, and Karl Urban.

With Thor: Ragnarok scheduled to hit theaters November 3, 2017, here’s everything else we know about the movie so far.

Pulled from the pages

Marvel Comics fans will likely find a lot that’s familiar about the characters, settings, and certain story elements in Thor: Ragnarok. Like many of the Marvel movies before it, Ragnarok draws ample inspiration from famous comic-book story arcs.

The alien planet on which Thor and Hulk are stuck is Sakaar — the same world that was the setting for the 2006 Marvel Comics story “Planet Hulk,” which had Hulk forced to fight for his life on a dangerous planet for the amusement of the world’s tyrant ruler. Penned by Greg Pak, the tale is widely regarded as one of the greatest Hulk sagas ever written.

As for the god of thunder, many elements of Thor: Ragnarok were pulled from the classic “Ragnarok” saga penned for Marvel Comics by veteran Thor writer and artist Walt Simonson. That story also had Thor attempting to thwart the end of Asgard, and he was joined by a small group of fellow warriors — many of whom appear in the Ragnarok movie.

Marvel Comics writer Jason Aaron’s interpretation of Hela, the goddess of the underworld, in his Thor: God of Thunder series also reportedly informed Blanchett’s version of the character that appears in the film.

Possibly the most visible influence on the film comes from the work of legendary comic-book writer and artist Jack Kirby — the co-creator of Thor — whose colorful, fantastic illustrations of alien worlds clearly informed the set design and costumes (among other elements) of Thor: Ragnarok. Waititi himself cited the work of Kirby as one of his primary inspirations for the visual tone of the film.

Godly characters

Hemsworth’s god of thunder isn’t the only Asgardian returning for Ragnarok. He’ll be accompanied by a host of familiar characters — both heroes and villains — from previous installments of the solo series.

First and foremost among the returning Asgardian characters is Loki, the trickster god memorably portrayed by Hiddleston in the first two Thor movies and The Avengers. Last seen taking the throne of Asgard while pretending to be Odin (Hopkins), Loki’s activities since The Dark World are unknown — but we’re likely to learn a lot more about the events transpiring in Asgard as Ragnarok unfolds.

Also returning for Ragnarok is Heimdall (Elba), the gatekeeper of Asgard who’s seen in the film’s first trailer. The Asgardian warriors Sif (Jaimie Alexander), Volstagg (Ray Stevenson), and Hogun (Tadanobu Asano) are also expected to make appearances in the film.

Ruffalo returns as the brilliant scientist Bruce Banner, but it’s his green counterpart that’s expected to receive most of the attention in the film. Trapped on Sakaar for years, Hulk has reportedly suppressed his human side in order to survive, and in doing so, has also developed rudimentary language skills.

“He’s much more of a character than the green rage machine you’ve seen in the Avengers movies,” Ruffalo told Entertainment Weekly in March 2017. “He’s got a swagger. He’s like a god.”

Newcomers to the franchise — and Marvel’s cinematic universe — in Ragnarok include Hela, the Asgardian goddess of death played by Blanchett (Blue Jasmine). Released from her prison, Hela has her sights set on destroying Thor’s home world, and puts plans in motion to bring about its fiery end.

Two more Asgardians added to the mix are Valkyrie, a former member of Odin’s elite warriors played by Thompson (Creed), and Skurge, a vicious warrior played by Urban (Dredd) who aligns with Hela in order to save himself.

Ruling over the planet of Sakaar is Grandmaster, an eccentric “Elder of the Universe” portrayed by Goldblum (Independence Day). Obsessed with games of chance and sport, Grandmaster is “a hedonist, a pleasure-seeker, an enjoyer of life and tastes and smells,” according to Goldblum.

Supporting cast members in Ragnarok include Benedict Cumberbatch reprising his role as Stephen Strange from Doctor Strange, as well as Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople) as Topaz, and Waititi himself providing performance-capture work as the rock-skinned alien Korg.

Powerful visuals

The first photos from Thor: Ragnarok debuted in Entertainment Weekly in March 2017, and while the Asgardian characters were the focus of many of the images, it was Goldblum’s visual spin on the powerful Grandmaster that generated the most buzz.

From his silvery hair and eyeliner to the blue stripe on his lip and chin — a possible nod to the character’s blue skin in the Marvel Comics universe — the live-action version of the character has a unique look with Goldblum in the role (and we wouldn’t have it any other way).

The first trailer for the film was released a month later, and it introduced the characters both new and old who would be appearing in the film, as well as the film’s overall tone, which seemed significantly more lighthearted than that of its predecessor, The Dark World. It also set the stage for Thor’s battle with Hulk, which is expected to be one of the highlights of the film. Set to the powerful sound of Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song,” the first trailer for Thor: Ragnarok was received well by audiences and instantly pushed the film onto many lists of the year’s most-anticipated movies.

A second trailer for the film was released during Marvel’s hotly anticipated movie panel at San Diego’s annual Comic-Con International convention in July 2017. Along with some new footage from Ragnarok, the preview also introduced an unexpectedly chatty version of the Hulk, who took some verbal jabs at Thor in the trailer.

The San Diego Comic-Con trailer for Ragnarok was accompanied by a new poster for the film that emphasized Waititi’s colorful visual spin on the project.

An international trailer for Thor: Ragnarok debuted on Twitter a month later, this time featuring a brief appearance by sorcerer hero Stephen Strange (Cumberbatch), along with some fresh footage from the film.

“I sense a great change in your future,” warns Strange in the opening moments of the Japanese trailer for the film. “Destiny has dire plans for you, my friend.”

“I have dire plans for destiny,” replies Thor.

The big picture

In September 2017, IMAX announced that several scenes in Thor: Ragnarok will feature a 1.9:1 aspect ratio, meaning that a significant portion of what appears on the screen will only be seen in the large-format theater screens.

The announcement was accompanied by a new, IMAX-specific poster for the film.

According to IMAX, audiences who view the film in IMAX theaters will see 26 percent more of what occurs on the screen during these scenes than audiences in standard theaters. It’s unknown exactly how many scenes were filmed in this widescreen format.

Thor: Ragnarok is scheduled to hit theaters November 3, 2017.