3 PBS shows you should watch in October

Streaming fans pay a lot of money for a library of shows to watch. But not enough people realize that PBS brings a wealth of television shows into your home for free. Most of PBS’ lineup consists of documentaries and news programs, but it’s also home to drama series from around the world.

After reviewing the list of everything coming to PBS this month, we’ve picked the three PBS shows that you should watch in October. While you can watch these series on your local PBS stations, there are also streaming options, which you can see below.

Masterpiece: World on Fire

If World on Fire was on Netflix, it would probably be a global sensation. Instead, this BBC original series is coming to America through PBS’ Masterpiece anthology series. The show takes place during World War II, and stars Jonah Hauer-King as Harry Chase, an interpreter turned British soldier who has already committed to his childhood sweetheart, Lois Bennett (Julia Brown). But Harry’s relationship with Lois doesn’t stop him from taking on a Polish woman, Kasia Tomaszeski (Zofia Wichłacz), as his lover.

As the Nazis invade Poland, Harry promises to help Kasia and her family get out of the country. However, Kasia decides to fight back against the Nazis herself by joining the Polish Resistance. On the home front, Lois is making her own contributions to the war effort. Season 2 picks up in 1941 with Harry stationed for battle in Africa, while Lois is now an ambulance driver as Britain faces an onslaught of bombing assaults from Germany.

Watch World on Fire on PBS/WGBH-TV.

The Astros Edge: Triumph and Scandal in Major League Baseball

Why are the Houston Astros the most hated team in baseball? It goes back to the worst cheating scandal in modern baseball history. In Frontline‘s special, The Astros Edge: Triumph and Scandal in Major League Baseball, sports reporter Ben Reiter revisits how the Astros were able to steal signs, who was in on it, and how they largely escaped accountability for what they did.

Ironically, Reiter correctly predicted that the Astros would win the World Series three years before it happened. Now, the Astros’ baseball legacy is forever tainted by this scandal. This special also dives into how the game of baseball itself has been changed by the entire ordeal.

Watch The Astros Edge: Triumph and Scandal in Major League Baseball on PBS.

Little Bird

Little Bird is a new drama from Canada, and also the real name of the title character, Esther Rosenblum (Darla Contois). When Esther was still a child, she and her siblings were forcibly taken from her home by Child Protection Services and placed in an orphanage. Esther was adopted into a wealthy family, and raised by her adoptive mother Golda Rosenblum (Lisa Edelstein).

Now a young woman, Esther is a law student and engaged to David (Rowen Kahn). But an offhand racist comment from David’s mother spurs Esther to reconnect with both her birth family and her heritage so she can once again become Bezhig Little Bird.

Watch Little Bird on PBS.

