3 underrated shows on Peacock you need to watch in March

Blair Marnell
By

When it comes to TV shows, Peacock is best known for streaming NBC’s current lineup ,as well as a handful of classic series from the Universal TV catalog. However, there are also a handful of hidden TV gems that get overshadowed by Peacock originals. That’s why we’re shining a spotlight on the three underrated shows on Peacock that you need to watch.

This month’s picks include two British shows – a thriller and a superhero series – as well as a USA original legal drama that was one of Suits‘ contemporaries during its original run. Between these three shows, you’ll have more than enough to binge in March.

Vigil (2021-Present)

Rose Leslie and Suranne Jones in Vigil.
BBC One

Not unlike True Detective: Night Country, Vigil season 1 focuses on an investigation that takes place beyond the normal scope of regular police work. In this case, Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) and Inspector Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) are called upon to look into a death on a nuclear submarine that may have been murder. And the more Silva and Longacre uncover, the more tension builds between the Scottish police and the British Royal Navy and MI5.

Vigil season 2 is also on Peacock, and it h features an entirely new case that takes Silva and her team to the Middle East to determine who hijacked a combat drone that murdered soldiers during a demonstration in Scotland.

Watch Vigil on Peacock.

Misfits (2009-2013)

The cast of Misfits.
Clerkenwell Films

One of the key assumptions of superhero fiction is that the recipients of great power are also terrific people who will use their abilities to do good in the world. Misfits turns that idea upside down by giving superhuman powers to a group of delinquents whose only connection is that they had to perform community service together. Kelly Bailey (Lauren Socha), Curtis Donovan (Nathan Stewart-Jarrett), Alisha Daniels (Antonia Thomas), Simon Bellamy (Iwan Rheon), and Nathan Young (Robert Sheehan) are all affected by an otherworldly thunderstorm. But only Nathan is left to wonder if he actually has powers at all.

In order to stay out of prison, the Misfits will have to do things that are more than just a little morally questionable. The group also discovers that they weren’t the only ones who were empowered by the storm. And most of the other superhumans are even worse than they are.

Watch Misfits on Peacock.

Fairly Legal (2011-2012)

The cast of Fairly Legal.
Universal Cable Productions

Suits wasn’t the only blue sky legal drama on USA, but it did have more staying power than Fairly Legal despite both shows premiering in the same year. However, Fairly Legal deserves another look for shaking up the formula. The show follows Kate Reed (Sarah Shahi), a lawyer who is burned out and disillusioned with her profession. That’s why Kate decides to refocus herself while working as mediator for her late father’s legal firm.

Kate’s stepmother, Lauren Reed (Virginia Williams), is not only Kate’s age, but she’s also in control of the firm. This leads to a lot of conflict between them, and yet Kate and Lauren also feel a familial bond that keeps them together. That’s an interesting dynamic that plays out over the show’s two-season run.

Watch Fairly Legal on Peacock.

