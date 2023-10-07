 Skip to main content
3 underrated shows on Peacock you need to watch in October

Blair Marnell
By

Peacock subscribers may have noticed that the vast majority of the streamer’s content comes from NBC and the Universal library of films and TV shows. There are Peacock originals, but it’s harder to find the underrated shows when current NBC series get far more attention on the homepage.

In a way, Peacock’s problem is that it has too many things that draw attention away from its own programs, like an exhaustive schedule of live sports each and every day of the month. So for the Peacock subscribers who just want to find a new show to binge, we’ve put together this list of three underrated shows on Peacock that you need to watch in October. One of our choices is the first (and so far, only) spinoff to Suits, while the other two are a Peacock original series and a lesser-known show based on a Stephen King short story.

Pearson (2019)

Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson in Pearson.
Universal Content Productions

Netflix has been having unprecedented success with Suits on the streaming charts, which makes it easy to forget that Peacock also has the rights to stream Suits. But only Peacock has the Suits spinoff series, Pearson, which features Gina Torres reprising her role as Jessica Pearson. For this series, Jessica has moved from New York to Chicago and given up her career as a high-profile attorney to work as a fixer for the mayor of Chicago, Bobby Novak (Morgan Spector).

Jessica doesn’t waste any time alienating people in her new job, including Keri Allen (Bethany Joy Lenz), a younger woman in the mayor’s office who is having a clandestine affair with Bobby. Yet as Jessica gets more involved with the politics of the mayor’s office and Chicago itself, she may wish that she had more allies on her side.

Watch Pearson on Peacock.

Killing It (2022-Present)

Claudia O'Doherty and Craig Robinson in Killing It.
Universal Television

The Office‘s Craig Robinson has his own Peacock original series, Killing It, and this is the kind of show that really should be a lot more popular than it currently is. Robinson stars as Craig Foster, a down-on-his-luck guy who just wants to live the American dream and start his own business. After a chance encounter with an invasive snake hunter, Jillian Glopp (Claudia O’Doherty), destroys his best chance to get a business loan, Craig decides to enter the Florida Python Challenge to catch and kill the most snakes.

Unfortunately for Craig, even teaming up with Jillian doesn’t change his luck. And it isn’t long before Craig is a suspect in an arson case and asked to hide a body. To make things even more complicated, Craig’s ex-wife, Camille (Stephanie Nogueras), and their daughter, Vanessa (Jet Miller), may be moving away, and there’s little Craig can do to prevent that from happening.

Watch Killing It on Peacock.

Mr. Mercedes (2017-2019)

The cast of Mr. Mercedes.
Temple Hill Productions

Stephen King’s Mr. Mercedes ran for three seasons on the Audience network and didn’t really catch on beyond that. This series is more of a crime story than King’s signature horror tales, but there are some horror elements in the story as well. Brendan Gleeson stars as Kermit William “Bill” Hodges, a police detective who has retired unfulfilled because he was never able to find and identify “Mr. Mercedes,” a man who ran down and killed 16 people at a job fair.

The killer is quickly revealed to the viewer as Brady Hartsfield (Harry Treadaway), a severely disturbed electronics wiz who isn’t satisfied with getting away with murder. He wants to torment Hodges and drive him to kill himself, which renews the deadly cat-and-mouse game between the two.

Watch Mr. Mercedes on Peacock.

