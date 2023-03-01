 Skip to main content
Threesome actress Matilda Källström on sex scenes, intimacy, and working with Lucien Laviscount

Jason Struss
By

When you first hear the title of the new Viaplay series Threesome, chances are the first thing you think of is sex. The new eight-episode show wastes no time in getting to the titular act, which unfolds in explicit but tasteful detail, but what’s surprising is that it uses a deliberate provocation to get audiences hooked on the central heroine’s emotional journey, which unfolds in equally raw and honest scenes throughout the series.

Digital Trends sat down with Threesome‘s lead actress, Matilda Källström, to discuss how her character, Siri, uses sex as a means of self-discovery, how filming the show’s sex scenes was necessary, and working with Lucien Laviscount before he became famous with the hit Netflix show, Emily in Paris.

A woman looks up at a man in Threesome.

Digital Trends: The title Threesome is very provocative, but the series is more than just about sex. What attracted you to the show and the role of Siri specifically?

Matilda Källström: I loved the script. It was phenomenal from the start. When I read the sex scenes, they were really graphic and very detailed about what we were going to do. So I did get really scared. But then when they briefed me and told me about what kind of story they wanted to tell, how they wanted to portray the sex scenes, and what they actually meant, it made me more excited about the project.

I’ve never really encountered a character like Siri who is so empowered by her own sexuality. So yeah, even though it was really scary, it was also a big part of why I wanted to be a part of the series.

It’s a hot topic now in the entertainment industry about sex scenes and whether or not they are necessary. Do you think the more intimate scenes in Threesome are crucial for the audience to understand Siri’s journey?

Yes, 100%. I feel like every sex scene that we have in the series means something. The sex scenes are very long, but you still get to follow an emotional journey through every scene. That was very important for me because I didn’t want to do sex scenes that were just showing some nudity to provoke the audience. I think it’s important to show that sex scenes can be made in a very gracious and well-made way.

A woman sleeps on a man in Threesome.

What I love about Threesome is that it uses sex as a way for us to see Siri’s growth as a character. It’s not gratuitous; the threesome in the opening episode sets her on her journey of self-discovery. How did you approach that development, especially Siri’s growing isolation in both her relationship and her adopted home of London as well as her gravitation toward Lucien’s character, John?

The show taking place in London is a crucial part of Siri’s growing alienation since it’s not her homeland. We shot Threesome during COVID, so we all felt a bit isolated from the world. Me, Simon [Lööf, who plays boyfriend David), and Lucien [Laviscount, who plays John] got really close during those three months.

If I’m honest, I initially thought Siri was kind of an asshole. But when I got to London to start shooting, I really started to connect with her. I was like, “Oh my gosh, I 100% felt these emotions.” I felt trapped in her job and relationship. That really made me understand her. She’s actually fighting for her own mental stability, her own life, and what she’s going to do with it.

I’m not a fan of Emily in Paris, but some of my friends are, so they wanted me to ask you what it was like working with Lucien Laviscount.

A man and a woman dance in Threesome.

[Laughs] Lucien is a fantastic actor. He really has a spark. As I mentioned before, all the actors got really close while shooting and he really helped me get through our sex scene, which is very graphic. I’m really happy that I got to do that with him because we worked through it together. He was really respectful and kind to me. I’m very proud to be able to say that I worked with him.

In the first episode, a character, Camille, talks about her master’s thesis and how it’s about the discrepancy between what you aim for as an artist and how it’s actually received by the public. So I’m going to pose that question to you: What is Threesome aiming for and how do you hope it will be received?

Well, that is a phenomenal question. Threesome really wants to show a fully rounded character who is both the bad girl and the good girl at the same time. The show is targeted toward people between 25 and 30 and there’s not a lot of quality content targeted to that age group. I’m 28, so it’s right up my alley.

Threesome tells a story for that age where you actually make very important decisions in your life. What am I actually going to do with my life? Am I going to continue on this path forever, or am I going to be in this relationship? I think that’s the essence of the show. And, of course, showing real authentic intimacy between people, both sexually and emotionally. I hope the viewers will take that away after watching the show.

All eight episodes of Threesome are now streaming on Viaplay.

