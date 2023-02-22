 Skip to main content
Viaplay, streaming service focused on Nordic Noir, launches in U.S.

Dan Girolamo
By

Viaplay, the Nordic region’s leading producer of original content, has launched its streaming service in the U.S. The direct-to-consumer service will offer an entire slate of international films, series, and documentaries, all subtitled in English. The service costs $6 per month and offers a 7-day free trial.

Viaplay specializes in Nordic Noir, a genre of films and TV shows focusing on psychological thrillers, mysterious crime dramas, dark comedies, and thought-provoking young adult series. The streaming service will provide audiences with thousands of hours of premium Scandinavian storytelling.

Viaplay will be the home to an exclusive lineup of international films and television shows. Several popular Nordic Noir programs will have their U.S. premiere on Viaplay, including Furia, a Norwegian thriller starring Ine Marie Wilmann (Troll) and Pål Sverre Hagen (Kon-Tiki); Threesome, a Swedish drama featuring Matilda Källström (Likea) and Lucien Laviscount (Emily in Paris); Trom, a Danish crime drama starring Ulrish Thomsen (The Blacklist): and Exit, a popular financial drama with Simon J. Berger (Dr. Kenny Starfighter).

The service will also be home to upcoming original premieres such as Cell 8, an English-Swedish drama series that follows two detectives; The Dreamer – Becoming Karen Blixen starring Connie Nielsen (Wonder Woman); and Academy Award nominee Lasse Hallström’s (The Cider House Rules) newest film, Hilma.

“Viaplay’s direct-to-consumer streaming service is now widely available in the U.S.,” said Vanda Rapti, the Viaplay Group’s chief commercial officer, North America and Viaplay Select. “As the global leader in original Nordic content, we’re excited for U.S. audiences to have access to more new series and films from the Nordic region than ever before, and at just $5.99, with thousands of hours of high-quality, exclusive programming, Viaplay offers subscribers an incredible value for their streaming dollars.”

A man sits on a desk and talks to another man standing in Furia.
Furia, Furia, Pål Sverre Hagen as Asgeir and Henrik Mestad as Siem, exclusively on Viaplay exclusively on Viaplay / Matti Bernitz

In the U.S., the Viaplay app can be found in app stores like Apple and Google Play, and streamed through connected devices on television, tablets, mobile phones, and web browsers. Visit the Viaplay site to sign up.

