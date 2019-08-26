Tom Holland will be reprising his role as Peter Parker in a third Spider-Man movie, despite the breakup between Sony and Marvel — but don’t expect it to be like the first two films.

During the Keystone Comic Con in Philadelphia, Holland said told the crowd that the split between the two companies wouldn’t be the end for him and the character, ComicBook reports.

“There’s definitely more to come. We sat down with some of our creatives. We pitched Spider-Man 3, which is going to be something very special, it’s going to be something very different,” Holland said to a crowd of fans.

“I’m just so grateful that Marvel changed my life and allowed my dreams to come true and Sony allowing me to continue living my dream,” he added. “It’s a crazy week and it’s never been done before so we’ll see how it goes and it’ll be as amazing and as fun.”

Holland made similar comments during Disney’s D23 Expo over the weekend, where he said the future of Spider-Man will be different, but that they would find ways to “make it even cooler.”

News broke on Wednesday that Spider-Man would likely no longer be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to the end of the partnership between Marvel and Sony, which owns the film rights to Spider-Man and all of its associated characters. It’s not clear why the partnership ended, though some reports cited financial reasons.

Disney was reportedly seeking a deal that would give out a co-financing stake in future Spider-Man films, and Sony refused to agree to the company’s terms, ending the agreement between the two companies. Sony itself said the split was over the role of Marvel Studios’ head Kevin Feige in future Spider-Man films.

The split means that Spider-Man will most likely not appear in any MCU films going forward, nor will any MCU character appear in future Spider-Man films.

Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe concluded with the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home earlier this year. The film had major connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — especially the fallout from Avengers: Endgame.

The next Marvel Cinematic Universe title expected to hit theaters will be Black Widow, a solo feature that will bring back Scarlett Johansson as Marvel’s eponymous super-spy. That film is expected to be released on May 1, 2020.

