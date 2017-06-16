‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ video shows how film went big with IMAX 3D

Why it matters to you Transformers: The Last Knight will have some of the most extensive use of IMAX 3D filming of any major movie so far.

Filmmaker Michael Bay never shies away from going big on his films — big explosions, big sets, big robots — and Transformers: The Last Knight is no exception. Just how big he is going in the latest installment of the blockbuster Transformers franchise is impressive, though.

Paramount Pictures and IMAX released a new video feature that puts the spotlight on Bay’s extensive use of IMAX 3D filming in The Last Knight, which is expected to be the last film he directs in the series. Bay shot approximately 98 percent of the movie in the wide-screen, 3D format — making The Last Knight the first film to devote that much of its production to IMAX 3D footage.

Directed by Bay from a script penned by Iron Man writers Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, and Black Hawk Down writer Ken Nolan, The Last Knight brings back Transformers: Age of Extinction star Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager for a story that promises to “shatter the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefine what it means to be a hero.”

In the footage that appears in both the new video feature and prior trailers, veteran franchise robot characters Bumblebee and Optimus Prime are confirmed to be returning for The Last Knight, as well as several additional human characters from the earlier films, including Josh Duhamel as Lieutenant Colonel Lennox and Stanley Tucci as Joshua Joyce. The film also introduces new human characters played by Academy Award winner Anthony Hopkins (The Silence of the Lambs), Da Vinci’s Demons actress Laura Haddock, 100 Things to Do Before High School actress Isabela Moner, and Once Upon A Time actor Liam Garrigan.

As far as the film’s robot characters, Bumblebee and Optimus Prime will be joined by John Goodman reprising his role as the voice of the Autobot named Hound, legendary voice actor Frank Welker as Megatron, Ken Watanabe as the voice of Drift, John DiMaggio as Crosshairs, and Jess Harnell as Barricade. Humans actress Gemma Chan will voice the robot Quintessa, a new addition to the franchise, and veteran voice actor Frank Cullen will once again voice Optimus Prime, as he has done in almost every iteration of the franchise dating back to the original animated series.

Transformers: The Last Knight hits theaters on Wednesday.