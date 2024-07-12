3 underrated Netflix shows you should watch this weekend (July 12-14)

Finding a great series to watch can be challenging, even if you’re aware of all the great shows available on Netflix. If you’ve combed through the service and you feel like you’re suffering from some decision fatigue, you’re far from the first person to feel that way. There are, quite simply, too many options to choose from, including ones you may never have heard of.

If you’d like to make the process a little easier and also find something that’s flown under the radar, you might want to check out these three underrated shows. Each of them is well worth trying out, and their varying lengths means there’s hopefully something perfect for every person.

Evil (2019-2024)

Evil Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV

One of the wildest shows on TV right now, Evil follows a trio of investigators who unite to tackle some of the church’s backlog of unsolved mysteries. As the show progresses, they investigate everything from demonic possession to supposed miracles, and often find themselves reckoning with questions of faith.

Evil can be a profound show, but what keeps its most ardent fans coming back for more is its unending ability to surprise. Evil pretends like TV has no rules worth abiding by, and the results are some of the wildest and most entertaining TV in recent memory.

You can watch Evil on Netflix.

Mo (2022)

Mo | Official Trailer | Netflix

The trend of comedians who make shows that roughly approximate their actual lives is certainly not as fresh as it once was, but Mo managed to defy many of the genre’s standard dynamics. Starring Mo Amer playing a version of himself, the show follows Mo, a Palestinian refugee who is living in Houston, Texas, and is trying to earn asylum in the U.S. and eventually citizenship.

While the show is very smart and occasionally political, it’s important to say that it’s also deeply funny and filled with warm, vivacious life. One of the hardest things for immigrants is to simply be seen as people by countries that often reduce them to something less than. Mo is great because it offers a picture of rich, full lives.

You can watch Mo on Netflix.

Cheer (2020-2022)

Cheer | Official Trailer | Netflix

A documentary series that riveted subscribers upon its debut but has since been forgotten, Cheer tells the story of a nationally ranked cheerleading squad in Texas as they prepare to defend their title. Because it focuses on individual characters from the squad, the series is deeply compelling, and also takes viewers inside a world many had little knowledge of beforehand.

While one of the series’ central figures was met with controversy after the show aired, that does not at all diminish the quality of the filmmaking on display here. If you didn’t catch it when it first aired, Cheer is well worth your time.

You can watch Cheer on Netflix.