Amazon Freevee is a service you can watch even without an Amazon Prime subscription. It’s totally free but with ads between movies and TV show episodes. That’s a small price to pay for being able to watch so much great content.

Sci-fi is the type of genre that often touches on other genres, like drama, comedy, action, and psychological horror. You can check out the best sci-fi movies on Amazon Prime Video. But the selection of content on Amazon Freevee, including sci-fi movies, is worth exploring, too. If sci-fi is what you’re in the mood for right now, we have put together this list of 3 underrated sci-fi movies on Amazon Freevee you should watch in October. You might never even have heard of these films before, but you’ll find them intriguing, entertaining, and thought-provoking.

Triangle

In this British-Australian sci-fi film, which gears towards the psychological horror side, Melissa George stars as a woman preparing to take her autistic son with her on a boat trip with a friend named Greg (Michael Dorman). But as they set sea, a troubling call comes in from a woman who claims to be witnessing someone killing people. The boat capsizes and the survivors end up on an ocean liner.

Strange things begin to happen, including visions of a mysterious silhouette. Triangle, which also stars Liam Hemsworth, has been lauded for being intelligent and well-acted. But it never received a theatrical release in the U.S., making it a movie that has likely never been on your radar, until now.

Killer Klowns From Outer Space

Sci-fi horror movies from the ‘80s didn’t rely on complex special effects: the films were much simpler yet could still make your skin crawl. Killer Klowns From Outer Space skews to the comedic side, the story of evil aliens who happen to look like clowns. When they invade a small town with the intent of harvesting humans and drinking their blood, insanity and hilarity ensue.

The movie is the only ever from the Chiodo Brothers who predominantly work behind the scenes in special effects, stop-motion, and Claymation. Killer Klowns From Outer Space is campy and fun. It has since become a cult classic but remains a goofy movie not everyone is aware even exists.

Black Box

A Prime Video original, Black Box stars Mamoudou Athie as Nolan, a man suffering from amnesia after a devastating car crash. Now a single father since his wife died in the crash, Nolan decides to undergo an experimental procedure called “black box,” desperate to make his memories return.

But the procedure results in Nolan seeing a monster every time he tries to access a memory and a battle between a man and a strange figure taking over his consciousness. Having received decent reviews, Black Box is mind-boggling and thought-provoking. Phylicia Rashad also stars as Dr. Lilian Brooks, the woman administering the controversial treatment.

