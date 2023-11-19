 Skip to main content
3 great action movies on Tubi you need to watch in November

Have you signed up for Tubi yet? The streamer is considered a FAST service – that stands for free ad-supported streaming television. Tubi offers thousands of movies and TV shows for free. The only catch is that multiple ads will run during each program, similar to commercials on television.

Tubi caters to all types of viewers, with a wide selection of movies and TV shows in every genre. For November, our three movies to watch focus on Tubi’s action offerings. They include a crime thriller from Antoine Fuqua, a B-movie that resurrected an actor’s career, and a 1980s film that created its own subgenre.

Training Day (2001)

Denzel Washington stands besides Ethan Hawke while leaning on a car in Training Day.
Warner Bros. Pictures

If you want to see an actor at the peak of their powers, watch Denzel Washington in Training DayWashington shines as Det. Alonzo Harris, a corrupt LAPD narcotics officer tasked with evaluating Officer Jake Hoyt (Ethan Hawke), a cop who respects and obeys the law. Over one day, Alonzo introduces Jake to the ins and outs of being a narcotics officer in tough inner-city Los Angeles. Alonzo abuses his power multiple times, opening Jake’s ambitious eyes to a world of corruption.

By the end of the shift, Jake must decide whether to turn a blind eye or uphold the law and take down his fellow officer. Washington is larger than life as Alonzo, beaming with charisma for the entire performance. Hawke holds his own, too, which is a testament to his talent. Washington and Hawke were both nominated for Oscars, with the former winning Best Actor at the 74th Academy Awards.

Stream Training Day on Tubi.

Taken (2008)

Liam Neeson on the phone in Taken.
20th Century Fox / 20th Century Fox

Before 2008, Liam Neeson was considered a good actor with a solid career. Neeson was nominated for an Oscar in Schindler’s List, joined the Star Wars universe in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, helped a boy woo his school crush in Love Actually, and terrorized Gotham City in Batman Begins. Yet, Neeson resurrected his career in 2008, becoming a bankable action star in Taken.

Bryan Mills (Neeson) is a retired CIA officer who faces a father’s worst nightmare: his daughter, Kim (Maggie Grace), is kidnapped by human traffickers in France. Mills, who has experience dealing with abductions from his previous job, knows he must find Kim within the next 96 hours, or she will never be found. Mills heads to Paris to find his daughter, but he doesn’t come peacefully. The former CIA officer wreaks havoc on the entire city, killing every man who stands in his way. Neeson excels as a one-man wrecking crew, and Taken became the actor’s best action movie.

Stream Taken on Tubi.

Die Hard (1988)

Bruce Willis holds a lighter in a scene from Die Hard.
20th Century Studios

In the 1980s, Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger were “the guys” when it came to action movies. They were arguably the two biggest stars in the world. Bruce Willis, on the other hand, was best known for his work on the TV series Moonlighting, a romantic comedy-drama about a male and fa emale detectives. Stallone, Schwarzenegger, and several actors passed on Die Hard before director John McTiernan settled on Willis. That changed the future of Hollywood as Willis went on to become a global action star for the next 30 years.

Die Hard stars Willis as John McClane, a hardened New York City cop who crashes his estranged wife’s holiday work party in Los Angeles. McClane is not the only party crasher, as a group of terrorists led by Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) interrupts the party and takes the guests as hostages. McClane escapes and starts a deadly cat-and-mouse game with the terrorists as he tries to save his wife and the rest of the hostages. I only have one question left: Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?

Stream Die Hard on Tubi.

