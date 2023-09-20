 Skip to main content
3 action movies on Tubi you need to watch in September

Dan Girolamo
By

If you want thousands of options on a streaming service, it’s hard to beat Tubi’s library of over 50,000 movies and TV shows. Anyone can enjoy Tubi since it’s a FAST service, meaning subscribers can sign up and stream content for free. However, a few ads will play every 12 to 15 minutes during your movie or TV show.

With so many options on Tubi, we selected some of the top movies on the service. Specifically, these movies fall within the action genre. For September, these are three action movies you need to watch on Tubi, including a spinoff to The Fast Saga and an entertaining buddy cop comedy.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Two men walk in The Fast and the Furious Present: Hobbs & Shaw.
Universal Pictures

The introduction of Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs into The Fast Saga injected new life into a franchise that’s lasted for more than two decades. Hobbs is the hard-nosed DSS agent tasked with stopping Dominic Toretto and his crew in Fast Five. Hobbs and Dom eventually join forces to take down the villainous Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw in Furious 7 before Hobbs and Shaw team up in The Fate of the Furious.

Yet, their odd-couple relationship did not fully materialize until the Fast & Furious spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw. Forced to team up with Deckard’s sister Hattie Shaw (Vanessa Kirby), Hobbs and Shaw must stop a cybernetically enhanced soldier named Brixton (Idris Elba) who plans on destroying half the world’s population with a deadly virus. Hobbs & Shaw combines the humor from a buddy comedy with the over-the-top action sequences of The Fast Saga to make an entertaining action adventure with two charismatic stars.

Watch Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw on Tubi.

21 Jump Street (2012)

Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill sit at a desk in 21 Jump Street.
Columbia Pictures / MGM

Speaking of buddy comedies, how about a buddy cop adaption of a popular TV series from the 1980s? From the minds of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller comes 21 Jump Street, the hilarious 2012 comedy starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum. In high school, Schmidt (Hill) was a lonely loser, and Jenko (Hill) was the outgoing jock. Years later, the two meet at the police academy and become friends.

Because of their young appearance, the duo is recruited to go undercover as high school students to stop the spread of a new drug and find the supplier. As they spend time in high school, their roles reverse, with Schmidt as the popular one and Jenko as the nerd. 21 Jump Street is a showcase for Hill and Tatum as the duo becomes one of the funnier teams of the last 15 years.

Watch 21 Jump Street on Tubu.

Apocalypto (2006)

A warrior stands outside the river and screams in Apocalypto.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

In 2006, writer/director Mel Gibson crafted one of the best historical action films of the 21st century, Apocalypto. Set in Yucatán around 1502, the Mayan civilization is in decline, believing human sacrifices will help their culture thrive again. The Mayans raid a nearby community, killing many villagers while taking multiple prisoners to be used as a sacrifice.

One of the prisoners is Jaguar Paw (Rudy Youngblood), who hides his pregnant wife and young son in a hole before being captured. The first two-thirds of Apocalypto focuses on Jaguar Paw and the ensuing march through the jungle to the site of the human sacrifice. However, Apocalypto becomes a thrilling chase movie for the final act as Jaguar Paw fights to escape captivity and reunite with his family. Braveheart and Hacksaw Ridge brought Gibson Oscar recognition, but Apocalypto is arguably his best directorial effort.

Watch Apocalypto on Tubi.

