Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers live stream: watch the NBA for free

On Monday night, Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls will battle Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. ET on October 30. LaVine is coming off a 51-point performance on Saturday night in a losing effort to the Detroit Pistons. Meanwhile, Haliburton has the Pacers undefeated thanks to his per-game averages of 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 12.0 assists.

The game will air in the local markets on Bally Sports and NBC Sports Chicago. However, out-of-market fans can watch the game on NBA League Pass. You do not need a cable subscription to purchase League Pass. Sling TV, a streaming television service, offers League Pass for an affordable price. Below, you’ll find out how to watch Bulls versus Pacers with Sling TV.

Watch the Bulls vs. Pacers live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.
Sling TV is live television made easy. With a flexible channel lineup and cloud DVR, Sling TV allows customers to upgrade, downgrade, or pause their subscription at any time. That’s why Sling TV remains one of the best live TV streaming services. Sling TV has two subscription plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue.

At $40/month, Sling Orange features 32 total channels, including ESPN and TNT, which will air NBA games all season. At $45 per month, Sling Blue has 42 total channels, including ABC, NBC, and Fox. For both plans, subscribers purchase Sling Orange + Sling Blue for $60 per month. Sling TV is offering 50% off the first month for new customers.

Sling TV gives basketball fans a chance to stream games all season long with NBA League Pass. A subscription to NBA League Pass allows fans to watch every game on the schedule. This is great for fans of teams who live out of the market. Customers can purchase Sling Orange and NBA League Pass starting at $270 for six months, saving $257 compared to the other services.

Watch the Bulls vs. Pacers live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

The NBA season is just getting underway. Bulls versus Pacers is just the tip of the iceberg of what’s to come. It’s an 82-game season that will run through June 2024. Sling TV gives fans a chance to witness the entire season. However, streaming the NBA while abroad can be challenging. If you know you will be traveling during the NBA season, then make sure to download a VPN.

A VPN will add an extra layer of security and privacy, which is never a bad thing, especially when using a foreign connection. Using a VPN with Sling TV will enhance your streaming experience because it will help bypass regional broadcast restrictions in the area. A VPN will use a U.S.-based server to make it seem like you’re streaming from home despite being abroad. Our recommendation is NordVPN, one of the best VPN services. There is no traditional free trial. However, NordVPN offers a refund and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

