Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs live stream: watch the NFL for free

Dan Girolamo
By

An AFC West rivalry will write another chapter when the Los Angeles Chargers (2-3) head to the Midwest on Sunday afternoon to play the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1). The pivotal showdown will be at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. On FanDuel, the Chiefs are 5.5-point favorites. 

It’s a kitchen sink game for the Chargers, as they need to win to stay in the hunt for the playoffs. Meanwhile, the Chiefs are attempting to win the AFC West for the eighth straight year. Whenever the Chargers and Chiefs play, expect the final score to be close. The Chiefs have won the previous three matchups, dating back to the 2021 season. 

Watch the Chargers vs. Chiefs live stream on CBS

Justin Herbert stands at the line of scrimmage for the Chargers.
All-Pro Reels / Flickr

The AFC West showdown between the Chargers and Chiefs will begin at 4:25 p.m. ET on October 22. CBS will air the game with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, and Tracy Wolfson on the broadcast. Watch the NFL game on your connected TV, mobile phone, or tablet on CBSSports.com or the CBS Sports app. Log in with a TV provider for access.

Watch Chargers vs. Chiefs on CBS
Watch the Chargers vs. Chiefs live stream on Paramount+

App icons for Paramount Plus and Showtime.
Digital Trends

NFL fans looking to stream the game on CBS can use Paramount+. NFL on CBS games are included with a subscription to Paramount+ as long as the game is on your local CBS station. Paramount+ offers two paid plans: Paramount+ Essential at $6/month ($60/year) and Paramount+ with Showtime at $12/month ($120/year). The latter plan includes Big Ten and SEC football, golf, hockey, and college basketball.

Watch the Chargers vs. Chiefs live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

NFL fans looking to watch the Chargers take on the Chiefs can see the game on FuboTV. CBS is one of the many featured channels on FuboTV. Other spotlight channels include ESPN, USA, TNT, Fox, and NBC. Choose between three plans: Pro at $75/month, Elite at $85/month, and Premier at $95/month. If you are a new customer, you can try FuboTV’s free trial. 

Watch the Chargers vs. Chiefs live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Example of Live Guide on Hulu Live TV.
Hulu

Watch the coverage of the Chargers and Chiefs on CBS with Hulu with Live TV. New Hulu with Live TV customers should know that price increases just went into effect and a third plan is now available. The first plan costs $77/month and features Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The second plan costs $82/month and has Hulu (with ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads). The third and final plan costs $90/month and includes Hulu (no ads) + Live TV, Disney+ (no ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Watch the Chargers vs. Chiefs live stream on YouTube TV

YouTube TV on the Google Pixel Tablet.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

NFL fans will probably want to look into purchasing YouTube TV this fall. Subscribers can watch every NFL game on Fox, NBC, CBS, ABC, and ESPN. YouTube TV offers NFL Sunday Ticket on its service. Sunday Ticket is great for fans who need to watch games with out-of-market teams. For the first three months, subscribers will pay $53/month. Then, the rate increases to $73/month. New customers can sign up for a free trial.

Watch the Chargers vs. Chiefs live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN running on a MacBook Pro.
NordVPN

The Chargers and Chiefs always play close games, so expect another nail-biting result. If you plan on traveling abroad on Sunday afternoon, download a VPN to bypass geographic broadcast restrictions and stream the game. VPNs also enhance the privacy and security of your connection. Try NordVPN, one of the best VPNs on the market. NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee to new customers.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
