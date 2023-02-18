 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Deals
  4. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Chelsea vs Southampton live stream: Watch the game online

Lucas Coll
By

If you’re a soccer fan looking to watch the Chelsea vs Southampton live stream and other Premier League games in the United States, you’re in luck: There’s a cheap and easy way to catch all the action this season. Peacock is the only streaming service that broadcasts every Premier League game in the U.S., including the highly anticipated Chelsea vs Southampton live stream happening this weekend. The action begins at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) Saturday morning, so if you’re planning to tune in, keep reading. Below, we’ve covered everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea vs Southampton online.

Watch the Chelsea vs Southampton live stream on Peacock

Peacock TV home screen.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you want to watch the Chelsea vs Southampton live stream and other Premier League soccer games in the U.S., your best bet is Peacock. As the only streaming service that broadcasts every Premier League game in the country, Peacock offers fans an easy, reliable, and cheap way to watch their favorite teams in action. While there’s a free plan available, keep in mind that you’ll need to upgrade to Peacock Premium to watch live soccer.

The Peacock Premium plan rings in at just $5 per month or $50 per year, though, so it’s an affordable way to tune in (you can also upgrade to an ad-free experience for $10 per month or $100 per year). Along with Premier League soccer matches, Peacock provides access to a great selection of live sports, news, TV shows, and movies, making it an excellent addition to your streaming setup if you’re a soccer fan looking to stay up-to-date on the latest Premier League action.

Related

Watch Premier League Soccer from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

For American viewers living abroad who want to watch the Chelsea vs Southampton live stream on Peacock, using a VPN is a cheap and easy way to do it. First, subscribe to one of the best VPN services. NordVPN is our our favorite choice for this. Then, connect to a U.S. server to access the Peacock app or website. Once connected, simply log into your Peacock account and you’re ready to get streaming.

A VPN will mask your IP address and make it appear to Peacock (and other streaming apps) that you are located in the U.S., allowing you to access content that would otherwise be unavailable due to region-based broadcasting restrictions. NordVPN delivers a fast and reliable connection, ensuring a smooth and secure viewing experience.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Barcelona vs Manchester United live stream: Watch Europa for FREE
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 16, 2023 10:25AM
machine learning soccer

The Europa League is back underway after its break for the World Cup, and later today is the clash of two titans -- Barcelona vs Manchester United. Sure to be a close match with Barcelona yet to lose at home this season, whatever happens, it's the one to watch. If you're looking for how to watch the Barcelona vs Manchester United live stream, we're here to help. We've picked out a few different ways in which you can watch the match including how to watch Barcelona vs Manchester United for free online. Arguably the ultimate in sporting entertainment right now, keep reading while we lay out your best options to watch the match. But hurry: The game is already well underway.
Watch the Barcelona vs Manchester United live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV is the ultimate streaming service for sports fans right now. It offers many channels that are perfectly suited to a wide interest in all sports. Besides allowing you to watch the Europa League, it also includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, and a bunch of college sports channels too. Alongside that, you also get access to original Fubo Sports channels to gain something you can't see anywhere else. When you're not in the mood for sports, there are also dozens of other channels on the service including ABC, Comedy Central, Disney Channel, CNBC, and plenty more to cover every mood and taste. FuboTV costs from $75 per month so it's a good price for so much content. Right now, you don't even have to spend that if you simply want to watch Barcelona vs Manchester online for free. A FuboTV free trial is available and gives you seven days of access to the service without paying a cent.

Read more
Juventus vs Nantes live stream: Watch the Europa game for FREE
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 16, 2023 10:25AM
SeatGeek

After a break for the World Cup, the Europa League is back and sure to excite soccer fans the world over. That includes Juventus vs Nantes which kicks off later today. Predictably, it's likely to be a good victory for Juventus, but regardless, it's going to be a match worth watching. If you're keen to see the game, we're here to help you find the best way to watch the Juventus vs Nantes live stream. There are a number of different ways we've highlighted below including how to watch Juventus vs Nantes for free online. Read on while we take you through the best methods that don't require a cable subscription.
Watch the Juventus vs Nantes live stream on FuboTV

If you're a huge sports fan, FuboTV is the streaming service for you. It's one of the best live TV streaming services around with a particular focus on sports coverage. Numerous channels are included so you can watch far more than just the Europa League. That includes ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, MLB Network, NFL Network, and dozens of college sports channels. There are also original Fubo Sports channels so there's something for everyone. Besides all the great sports coverage, you also gain access to popular stations such as ABC, Disney Channel, Comedy Central, CNBC, and dozens more. Costing from $75 per month depending on the package you choose, FuboTV is a tempting bet for cord-cutters. Even better, it's a good way to watch Juventus vs Nantes for free with a FuboTV free trial available. By signing up, you get seven days to try out the service.

Read more
Tetris trailer reveals how the puzzle game became a worldwide hit
Tomas Franzese
By Tomas Franzese
February 16, 2023 9:21AM
tetris apple tv first trailer film

Apple TV+, AI Film, and Marv Studios have released the first official trailer for Tetris ahead of the film's March 31 release on Apple's streaming service. It follows the adventures of Henk Rogers as he attempts to secure distribution rights to Tetris, an excellent puzzle game that became one of the most popular games ever. 
The trailer follows Rogers as he discovers the game and tries to obtain the rights to Tetris, which was developed in the waning years of the USSR. We see Henk, one of the first people outside of Nintendo to see the GameBoy, describing the mental "Tetris effect" he gets from playing it, and outsmarting the Soviet Union so Tetris can be a pack-in title for the handheld system.

Anyone who knows the complicated story behind Tetris' worldwide success will recognize many of the trailer's best moments, while those who don't know the backstory will learn a lot and appreciate the 1980s aesthetic of it all. 
Tetris — Official Trailer | Apple TV+
Tetris is directed by Jon S. Baird and written by Noah Pink. It stars Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers, Nikita Yefremov as Tetris creator Alexey Pajitnov, along with Toby Jones, Roger Allam, Anthony Boyle, Togo Igawa, Ken Yamamura, Ben Miles, Matthew Marsh, and Rick Yune. While video game adaptations are becoming more common, it'll be exciting to see what this creative talent can bring to a game-related biopic. 
Tetris will hit Apple TV+ on March 31. And if you want to play the version of the game this film's plot is centered around, the Game Boy version of Tetris is included with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. 

Read more