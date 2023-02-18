Chelsea vs Southampton live stream: Watch the game online

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

If you’re a soccer fan looking to watch the Chelsea vs Southampton live stream and other Premier League games in the United States, you’re in luck: There’s a cheap and easy way to catch all the action this season. Peacock is the only streaming service that broadcasts every Premier League game in the U.S., including the highly anticipated Chelsea vs Southampton live stream happening this weekend. The action begins at 10 a.m. ET (7 a.m. PT) Saturday morning, so if you’re planning to tune in, keep reading. Below, we’ve covered everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea vs Southampton online.

Watch the Chelsea vs Southampton live stream on Peacock

If you want to watch the Chelsea vs Southampton live stream and other Premier League soccer games in the U.S., your best bet is Peacock. As the only streaming service that broadcasts every Premier League game in the country, Peacock offers fans an easy, reliable, and cheap way to watch their favorite teams in action. While there’s a free plan available, keep in mind that you’ll need to upgrade to Peacock Premium to watch live soccer.

The Peacock Premium plan rings in at just $5 per month or $50 per year, though, so it’s an affordable way to tune in (you can also upgrade to an ad-free experience for $10 per month or $100 per year). Along with Premier League soccer matches, Peacock provides access to a great selection of live sports, news, TV shows, and movies, making it an excellent addition to your streaming setup if you’re a soccer fan looking to stay up-to-date on the latest Premier League action.

Watch Premier League Soccer from abroad with a VPN

For American viewers living abroad who want to watch the Chelsea vs Southampton live stream on Peacock, using a VPN is a cheap and easy way to do it. First, subscribe to one of the best VPN services. NordVPN is our our favorite choice for this. Then, connect to a U.S. server to access the Peacock app or website. Once connected, simply log into your Peacock account and you’re ready to get streaming.

A VPN will mask your IP address and make it appear to Peacock (and other streaming apps) that you are located in the U.S., allowing you to access content that would otherwise be unavailable due to region-based broadcasting restrictions. NordVPN delivers a fast and reliable connection, ensuring a smooth and secure viewing experience.

