Jazz vs Pelicans live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

The New Orleans Pelicans (25-18) take on the Utah Jazz (22-22) this evening live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Pelicans may have an advantage in the win column over the Jazz, but not by much. We may be in store for a close one. Take for example: The Jazz put up an average of five more PPGs (117.3) than the Pelicans have allowed their opponents to get (112.3). Both teams are coming off a loss, making both of them hungry to get back in the swing of winning as they go down the stretch.

Tip-off is in about an hour, at 8:00 p.m. ET. There are numerous places where you can catch a live stream of the game. Here is everything you need to know about where to do just that.

The Best Way to Watch  Jazz vs Pelicans Live Stream

World Series on FuboTV.
.

Like the photo above says, if you want live sports and TV without cable, then sign up with Fubo right now. It’s a service that prides itself on being big on savings and allowing you to cancel anytime. Fubo has become a perfect avenue for sports fans who have ditched their cable boxes. When signing up, don’t forget to add on your NBA League Pass to catch countless out-of-market games for the remainder of the regular season. Even if you are unable to watch either tonight’s game or any game down the road, Fubo has 1,000 hours of DVR space that allows you to record a game while you’re out of the house.

Is There a Free Jazz vs Pelicans Live Stream?

NBA on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

There is a Fubo free trial, but in the grand scheme of things, you will have to start paying at least $80 per month to keep the service. There also is no free way to get NBA League Pass, even with the free trial. If you are new to YouTube TV and have never signed up before, then there is a YouTube free trial period as well. Both Fubo and YouTube TV are platforms to watch live streams of NBA action, and when you sign up, you can add on your NBA League Pass to catch all the out-of-market action you want.

How to Watch the Jazz vs Pelicans Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

If you’re traveling out of the country and need access to a U.S.-based live stream, a VPN is your best bet for being able to do just that. We recommend NordVPN as the best in terms of virtual private networks. It does not burn a hole in your pocket, works in 60 countries outside of the U.S., and is compatible with Windows, Mac, Android TV, Linux, and iOS.

