How to watch the free Leeds United vs Leicester City live stream

Andrew Morrisey
By

The Premier League is at full throttle today, with the action culminating with the Leeds United vs Leicester City game at 3pm ET. While Peacock TV often offers online coverage of the Premier League, the Leeds United vs Leicester City game is being nationally televised on USA Network. This means several of the best live TV streaming services will be able to offer online coverage of the game. We’ve put together everything you need to know about where to watch, and we’ve even managed to find a few ways to watch the Leeds United v Leicester City live stream for free.

Watch the Leeds United vs Leicester City live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV app icon on Apple TV.

One of the things many people love about Sling TV is its simplicity. It has two base plans to choose from, and you can add additional channels and channel groupings at an additional price. The Sling Blue plan is the one you’ll want for the Leeds United vs Leicester City game, as it’s the plan that includes USA Network. In addition to the Leeds United vs Leicester City live stream, Sling TV counts the likes of ESPN, ESPN2, MLB Network, FS1, FS2, and TNT among its offered channels. This makes Sling a great option for sports lovers, or for anyone hoping to watch more Premier League games online.

Watch the Leeds United vs Leicester City live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV icon on Apple TV.

FuboTV is probably the best streaming TV service for sports lovers, as it offers more than 150 channels. These include ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, FS2, Golf Channel, NBA TV, MLB Network, and several Fubo original sports channels. USA Network is part of the FuboTV channel lineup as well, so you’ll be able to watch the Leeds United vs Leicester City with a FuboTV subscription. You can even take advantage of a 7-day FuboTV free trial if you’re a new subscriber. This will allow you watch the Leeds United vs Leicester City live stream for free.

Watch the Leeds United vs Leicester City live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu app on a Roku smart TV.

Another streaming TV service that will get you access to the Leeds United vs Leicester City live stream is Hulu with Live TV. This is a premium tier of Hulu’s streaming TV service, which you’ll need to get access to in order to watch USA Network and the Leeds United vs Leicester City game. In addition to live sports events, a Hulu with Live TV subscription will get you access to the best movies on Hulu and the best shows on Hulu. A Hulu with Live TV subscription goes for $70 per month, and while there isn’t a free trial for this premium service available, a Hulu free trial does exist if you want to explore the platform before subscribing.

Watch the Leeds United vs Leicester City live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube TV is another option for watching the Leeds United vs Leicester City game online. YouTube TV may also be one of the most convenient online outlets for watching the game, as you probably already have a YouTube account. With a few clicks you can subscribe to YouTube TV and get access to more than 100 channels of live TV programming. These include USA Network and dozens of sports-dominated networks. While a monthly subscription to YouTube TV goes for $65, there is a free trial available to new subscribers, which will allow you to watch Leeds United vs Leicester City for free.

Watch the Leeds United vs Leicester City live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

There’s likely to be geographic restrictions in place for the Leeds United vs Leicester City game, which means you may not be able to access these streaming platforms if you’re traveling abroad. A virtual private network is the best way to work around this, and one of the best VPN services is NordVPN. NordVPN lets you access all of your favorite streaming services from anywhere just as you would from within your own home. Pairing it with a streaming TV service like FuboTV would make for one of the best experiences for travelers watching the Leeds United vs Leicester City game. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

