Leicester City takes on Arsenal in Premier League soccer action, and while there isn’t a national television broadcast to tune into, there is a way to watch online. The Leicester City vs Arsenal live stream is available to watch on Peacock TV, which is owned by NBC and will be providing coverage consistent with what you’d find on one of the best live TV streaming services. We’ve also tracked down the best way to watch if you’re traveling. Read onward for more details.

Watch the Leicester City vs Arsenal live stream on Peacock TV

The Leicester City vs Arsenal match is only available to watch online today, and Peacock TV is where you’ll be able to access the live stream. While Peacock is perhaps best known for providing online access to much of the NBC content library, it will also get you access to live sports like Sunday Night Football, PGA Tour events, and additional Premier League action. Unfortunately, Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial, but a monthly subscription is just $5, well worth it for instant access to the Leicester City vs Arsenal live stream, and any additional live sports you’d like to take in over the course of your subscription.

Watch the Leicester City vs Arsenal live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you’re traveling and looking for a way to tune into the Leicester City vs Arsenal live stream, it can get slightly more complicated. Geographic restrictions will likely be in place for the event, which can eliminate your ability to watch the match online. The best way to work around these restrictions is with a VPN, which will allow you to access the match from anywhere in the world just as you would from within your own home. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services available. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

