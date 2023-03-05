 Skip to main content
Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream: Watch for free

Jennifer Allen
By

Liverpool vs Manchester United is always one of the more thrilling matches of the English Premier League and with Mo Salah on form right now, this match is sure to be exceptional. If you’re looking to watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream online, we’ve got all the answers here. Below, we’ve listed all the best ways to watch including how to watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream for free. Read on while we take you through what to do.

Watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Frequently considered to be the ultimate streaming service for sports fans, FuboTV has over 145 channels depending on the plan you choose. You get NBC and USA Network for the English Premier, but alongside that is Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network and many more. When you’re not in the mood for sports, there’s always Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel and others to entertain you and your household. FuboTV costs from $75 per month and there’s a seven-day FuboTV free trial. Sign up now and you can watch the Liverpool vs Man Untied live stream for free as well as any other matches unfolding over the next seven days.

Watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV streaming app.

One of the best options for cord-cutters is Sling TV. For the purposes of the Premier League, you need to sign up for Sling Blue which includes both NBC and USA Network. The first month costs $20 before it rises to $40 a month so it’s great value for soccer fans and more. You get access to 41 channels including Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and many news channels. There’s also 50 hours of DVR storage included so you can easily watch things later in the day if you’re not around for the live broadcast.

Watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV home screen.
Peacock TV is one of the lesser-known streaming services but it provides you with access to half of the Premier League games live with the other half available on-demand once the game ends. Crucially, it’s cheap. Peacock Premium costs $5 per month for the ad-supported tier while you can pay $10 per month to avoid the ads. The streaming library may not be as vast as others but take a look at the best shows on Peacock to see what else is available.

Watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Hulu With Live TV guide.
As one of the best live TV streaming services, it’s worth checking out Hulu with Live TV. It should suit most household needs including Premier League fans. There’s access to both NBC and USA Network to cover the entire Premier League but there’s a lot more too. For $70 per month, you get access to over 90 channels that are suitably varied for everyone’s needs and wishes. There’s also Disney+ and ESPN+ included in the deal giving you plenty more options.

Watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV and Hulu apps on the Roku homescreen.
YouTube TV is a surprise hit for anyone looking to stream live TV with plenty of different channels available. For $65 per month, there’s NBC and USA Network for all your Premier League needs along with Fox Sports 1 and 2, ESPN, Comedy Central, CNN, and more. The whole family should be happy with these options plus there’s always unlimited DVR space for when you’re not around to watch live.

Watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.

Your streaming apps don’t always follow you when you travel abroad. Some streaming services aren’t even available while others have different content on them. If you’re traveling and want to watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United, use one of the best VPNs to solve the problem. By using such a service, you can pick a US-based server and convince your internet connection that you’re actually back home. It gives you better security while you browse too which is great if you’re stuck using hotel Wi-Fi. We recommend NordVPN as our pick of the bunch thanks to it being easy to use and offering plenty of useful features. There’s a kind of NordVPN free trial out there thanks to there being a 30-day money-back guarantee but it’s a good idea to stick with one of the many NordVPN deals around.

Wolves vs Tottenham live stream: Watch the game for free
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
March 4, 2023 7:00AM
A soccer goal net with the rest of the pitch in front.

Want to watch the action unfold between Wolves and Tottenham? We've sniffed our all of the best ways to watch Wolves vs Tottenham online, from anywhere in the world, including a free Wolves vs Tottenham live stream -- no strings attached. You'll also be able to use this method to watch other Premier League matches happening right now, at the same time, if you're wanting to flick between the games, including the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream and the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream.
Watch the Wolves vs Tottenham live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV offers plenty of variety and that includes the perfect solution for Premier League fans. Both NBC and USA Network are part of the Sling Blue package which is exactly what you need to be able to catch up on the whole Premier League. The first month costs just $20 before rising to $40 a month so it's well-priced for soccer fans. Besides the Premier League, you get access to 41 channels including Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and plenty of news stations. For those times you can't catch the game live, there's also 50 hours of DVR storage so you don't miss out.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream: Watch the game for free
Lucas Coll
By Lucas Coll
March 4, 2023 7:00AM
Arsenal FC players celebrating on the field.

Want to tune into Arsenal vs Bournemouth? We've sniffed our all of the best ways to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth online, from anywhere in the world, including a free Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream -- no strings attached. You'll also be able to use this method to watch other Premier League matches happening right now, at the same time, if you're wanting to flick between them, including the Wolves vs Tottenham live stream and the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream.
Watch the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream on Peacock

For fans in the U.S. looking to watch the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream, one excellent and highly affordable option is NBC's Peacock streaming service. As the premium streaming platform for NBC, Peacock offers a wide selection of live TV and on-demand shows and movies, making it a great add-on to your streaming app lineup. With plans starting at $5 per month or $50 per year, it's a cheap option that provides high-quality and reliable streaming for sports fans and entertainment enthusiasts alike. Also, unlike other streaming platforms, Peacock is airing every Premier League soccer match this year, not just select games. Whether you're looking to catch the latest soccer match or binge-watch your favorite shows, Peacock is an excellent way to do it on the cheap.

Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream: Watch the game for free
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
March 4, 2023 6:55AM
FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.

If you’re a soccer fan, Premier League action takes place today with Chelsea vs Leeds United. The television broadcast is being handled by USA Network, which opens up a lot of ways to watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream online, including many of the best live TV streaming services. If you don’t have traditional cable, if you want to watch some soccer on a mobile device, or if you’re traveling, read onward for details on how and where to watch Chelsea vs Leeds United online, including a (legal) trick to watch for free. This same method will work for the Wolves vs Tottenham live stream and the Arsenal vs Bournemouth live stream as well.
Watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV may be the best option for watching the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream, and it’s one of the few places you can watch the match for free. Sports fans will love the streaming platform, as its channel lineup places a major focus on sports. And while it includes the likes of ESPN, ESPN2 FS1, MLB Network, and a couple of Fubo Sports networks, it also includes USA Network. A subscription to FuboTV gets you instant access to the Chelsea vs Leeds United match, and new subscribers can even get a week of free access with a FuboTV free trial. This will allow you to watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream for free.

