Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream: Watch for free

Liverpool vs Manchester United is always one of the more thrilling matches of the English Premier League and with Mo Salah on form right now, this match is sure to be exceptional. If you’re looking to watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream online, we’ve got all the answers here. Below, we’ve listed all the best ways to watch including how to watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream for free. Read on while we take you through what to do.

Watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream on FuboTV

Frequently considered to be the ultimate streaming service for sports fans, FuboTV has over 145 channels depending on the plan you choose. You get NBC and USA Network for the English Premier, but alongside that is Fox Sports 1 and 2, MLB Network, NFL Network, NHL Network and many more. When you’re not in the mood for sports, there’s always Paramount, Bravo, Disney Channel and others to entertain you and your household. FuboTV costs from $75 per month and there’s a seven-day FuboTV free trial. Sign up now and you can watch the Liverpool vs Man Untied live stream for free as well as any other matches unfolding over the next seven days.

Watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream on Sling TV

One of the best options for cord-cutters is Sling TV. For the purposes of the Premier League, you need to sign up for Sling Blue which includes both NBC and USA Network. The first month costs $20 before it rises to $40 a month so it’s great value for soccer fans and more. You get access to 41 channels including Fox Sports 1, NFL Network, and many news channels. There’s also 50 hours of DVR storage included so you can easily watch things later in the day if you’re not around for the live broadcast.

Watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream on Peacock TV

Peacock TV is one of the lesser-known streaming services but it provides you with access to half of the Premier League games live with the other half available on-demand once the game ends. Crucially, it’s cheap. Peacock Premium costs $5 per month for the ad-supported tier while you can pay $10 per month to avoid the ads. The streaming library may not be as vast as others but take a look at the best shows on Peacock to see what else is available.

Watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream on Hulu with Live TV

As one of the best live TV streaming services, it’s worth checking out Hulu with Live TV. It should suit most household needs including Premier League fans. There’s access to both NBC and USA Network to cover the entire Premier League but there’s a lot more too. For $70 per month, you get access to over 90 channels that are suitably varied for everyone’s needs and wishes. There’s also Disney+ and ESPN+ included in the deal giving you plenty more options.

Watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV is a surprise hit for anyone looking to stream live TV with plenty of different channels available. For $65 per month, there’s NBC and USA Network for all your Premier League needs along with Fox Sports 1 and 2, ESPN, Comedy Central, CNN, and more. The whole family should be happy with these options plus there’s always unlimited DVR space for when you’re not around to watch live.

Watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United live stream from abroad with a VPN

Your streaming apps don’t always follow you when you travel abroad. Some streaming services aren’t even available while others have different content on them. If you’re traveling and want to watch the Liverpool vs Manchester United, use one of the best VPNs to solve the problem. By using such a service, you can pick a US-based server and convince your internet connection that you’re actually back home. It gives you better security while you browse too which is great if you’re stuck using hotel Wi-Fi. We recommend NordVPN as our pick of the bunch thanks to it being easy to use and offering plenty of useful features. There’s a kind of NordVPN free trial out there thanks to there being a 30-day money-back guarantee but it’s a good idea to stick with one of the many NordVPN deals around.

