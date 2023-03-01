Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

There’s some great Premier League soccer action taking place today, and while Liverpool vs Wolves doesn’t have a national television broadcast to tune into, there is a way to catch the game online. NBC has made Arsenal vs Everton its Premier League national TV broadcast, which eliminates most of the best live TV streaming services as outlets for watching Liverpool vs Wolves online. This leaves Peacock TV, NBC’s online streaming service, as the only place to watch Liverpool vs Wolves online.

Watch the Liverpool vs Wolves live stream on Peacock TV

There’s only one place you’ll be able to watch the Liverpool vs Wolves match online, and that’s Peacock TV. Peacock is NBC’s online streaming service, and a subscription will get you access to all sorts of content, including live sports. These include sports events like Sunday Night Football, WWE events, PGA Tour events, and even more Premier League soccer action. Unfortunately there isn’t a Peacock TV free trial, but you can subscribe for just $5 per month, which will get you access to the Liverpool vs Wolves live stream and the full Peacock library of content. There’s also a $10 per month plan, which eliminates ads and provides access to local NBC channels.

Watch the Liverpool vs Wolves live stream from abroad with a VPN

If you plan to watch the Liverpool vs Wolves live stream while you’re traveling, you may run into some issues. Geographic restrictions are usually in place for live sports events, which can completely eliminate your ability to watch the match online. The best way to work around these restrictions is with a virtual private network, which will allow you to access your favorite streaming services just as you would from within your own home. NordVPN is our favorite VPN option, and one of the best VPN services available. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

