 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Liverpool vs Wolves live stream: Watch the Premier League online

Andrew Morrisey
By

There’s some great Premier League soccer action taking place today, and while Liverpool vs Wolves doesn’t have a national television broadcast to tune into, there is a way to catch the game online. NBC has made Arsenal vs Everton its Premier League national TV broadcast, which eliminates most of the best live TV streaming services as outlets for watching Liverpool vs Wolves online. This leaves Peacock TV, NBC’s online streaming service, as the only place to watch Liverpool vs Wolves online.

Watch the Liverpool vs Wolves live stream on Peacock TV

The Peacock TV app.

There’s only one place you’ll be able to watch the Liverpool vs Wolves match online, and that’s Peacock TV. Peacock is NBC’s online streaming service, and a subscription will get you access to all sorts of content, including live sports. These include sports events like Sunday Night Football, WWE events, PGA Tour events, and even more Premier League soccer action. Unfortunately there isn’t a Peacock TV free trial, but you can subscribe for just $5 per month, which will get you access to the Liverpool vs Wolves live stream and the full Peacock library of content. There’s also a $10 per month plan, which eliminates ads and provides access to local NBC channels.

Watch the Liverpool vs Wolves live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

If you plan to watch the Liverpool vs Wolves live stream while you’re traveling, you may run into some issues. Geographic restrictions are usually in place for live sports events, which can completely eliminate your ability to watch the match online. The best way to work around these restrictions is with a virtual private network, which will allow you to access your favorite streaming services just as you would from within your own home. NordVPN is our favorite VPN option, and one of the best VPN services available. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Villarreal vs Getafe live stream: Watch La Liga soccer for FREE
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 27, 2023 12:15PM
best euro cup apps stadium football soccer sports

La Liga soccer is in action today, with Villarreal taking on Getafe at 3pm ET. This isn’t one of the most prominent soccer leagues or matches you’ll come across, which makes it a little more difficult to track down a way to watch the match online. It isn’t seeing a large television broadcast, which eliminates many of the best live TV streaming services from being able to present the game online. The Villarreal vs Getafe live stream is available on a couple of online streaming platforms, however, and it’s even available to watch for free. Read onward for more details.
Watch the Villarreal vs Getafe live stream on FuboTV

There may be just a couple options for watching the Villarreal vs Getafe match online, but the best way to watch the live stream is one of the best streaming TV services available for sports lovers, FuboTV. Its channel lineup places a major focus on sports, and includes both ESPN channels, FS1, MLB Network, Big 10 Network, and even a couple of Fubo Sports networks, among many others. It also gets you access to the Villarreal vs Getafe live stream, and while a FuboTV subscription starts at $75 per month, there is also a FuboTV free trial available for new subscribers. This will get you access to the full platform to explore for seven days, and it will get you access to the Villarreal vs Getafe match for free.

Read more
Edmonton Oilers vs Boston Bruins live stream: Watch for FREE
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 27, 2023 12:15PM
watch edmonton oilers vs boston bruins live stream online nhl

If you’re a hockey fan you won’t want to miss the Edmonton Oilers vs Boston Bruins game, and if you’re without a cable subscription or if you’re traveling abroad, you may be wondering what the best live TV streaming services have to offer when it comes to watching the game online. The Edmonton Oilers vs Boston Bruins live stream is a tough one to track down, but we’ve found the best place to watch online. And if you’re looking to catch the game for free, we’ve got a way to do that, too.
Watch the Edmonton Oilers vs Boston Bruins live stream on FuboTV

The Edmonton Oilers vs Boston Bruins game is only being televised regionally, and the broadcast is being handled by NESN. This doesn’t leave many options for watching the game online. The only option for watching the live stream, however, is one of the best streaming TV services available for sports lovers, FuboTV. Its channel lineup places a major focus on sports, and includes ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, MLB Network, and even a couple of Fubo Sports networks, among many others. It also gets you access to NESN and the Edmonton Oilers vs Boston Bruins live stream. A FuboTV subscription starts at $75 per month. A FuboTV free trial is also available, which gets new subscribers free access to the platform for seven days.

Read more
New Zealand vs England Live Stream: Watch the Cricket Test Series
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 27, 2023
espn free trial cricket t20i match

New Zealand and England are back at it again in the Cricket Test Series, and while cricket may be a somewhat obscure sport in America, there’s still a way to watch the New Zealand vs England live stream. It’s a match cricket fans won’t want to miss, and if you’ve parted ways with your cable service, or if you prefer to watch on your phone or mobile device, watching online is the way to go.
Watch the New Zealand vs England live stream on ESPN+

ESPN has become the colossus of sports coverage, a with its ESPN+ streaming service, the media giant offers coverage of all sorts of live sports events. It’s also the only place you’ll be able to watch the New Zealand vs England live stream online. With an ESPN+ subscription you’ll get access to more cricket matches, as well as NCAA basketball games, XFL football games, and UFC fights. You’ll even get access to the full 30 for 30 library, which is a sports documentary series produced by ESPN. There is no ESPN+ free trial available, but it’s offered at a significant discount as part of the Disney Bundle. The Disney Bundle includes monthly subscriptions to Disney+ and Hulu, in addition to ESPN+, and starts at $13 per month. A standalone ESPN+ subscription is $10 per month.

Read more