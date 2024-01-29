 Skip to main content
Pelicans vs Celtics live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

The New Orleans Pelicans (26-20) pay a visit to one of the league’s best teams this evening, the Boston Celtics (35-11). It’s the third matchup this season between the two teams, with Boston having the better of both matchups. The Pelicans come off a tough loss to another one of the league’s best this past Saturday night, a 141-117 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Boston comes off a tough loss that same night at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers. The upside for New Orleans right now is that they’re healthy coming into tonight’s matchup. Boston has some questionable players in the injury pool for tonight, like center Al Horford with a neck issue.

Tip-off is set to take place tonight at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, at 7:30 p.m. ET. If you’re looking to catch the game online with a live stream and don’t know what platform to seek out, look no further than the information provided below.

The Best Way to Watch the Pelicans vs Celtics Live Stream

World Series on FuboTV.
.

You can watch live streams of all your favorite teams as well as over 180+ channels a month of whatever else you may want over on Fubo. With a free trial period and the ability to cancel anytime, Fubo has become a cost-effective way for any sports fan to stay up-to-date with their favorite teams without the hassle of cable. When you sign up for Fubo, be sure to add on your NBA League Pass if you have one to catch all the out-of-market NBA games you want for the remainder of the regular season.

Is There a Free Pelicans vs Celtics Live Stream?

NBA on YouTube TV.

If you were to catch the Pelicans vs. Celtics matchup tonight on a live stream, there is unfortunately no free option. The other paid avenue to watch the game online this evening is through YouTube TV with an NBA League Pass. The real kicker here is that both platforms like Fubo and YouTube TV have free trials, but with a NBA League Pass add-on, it’s going to cost you some money because the pass does not have a free trial.

How to Watch the Pelicans vs Celtics Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

To help you access U.S.-based live streams when you are traveling abroad, VPNs are your best bet. They’re cost-effective and provide the kind of quality you would get stateside at home. In terms of the perfect virtual private network, we recommend NordVPN for its accessibility in over sixty countries outside of the U.S. and its unlimited bandwidth for live streams. Plus, NordVPN comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

