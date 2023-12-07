The first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament is headed to Sin City for the semifinals. After the Pacers and Bucks play in the early game, the second semifinal pits Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. The game tips off at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Thursday, December 7, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Pelicans defeated the Kings by four to advance to the semifinals, and the Lakers outlasted the Suns to reach the final four.

While the first semifinal will be on ESPN, the second semifinal featuring the Pelicans and Lakers will air on TNT and be simulcast on truTV. The winner of the Pelicans and Lakers will face off against the winner of the Pacers and Bucks on Saturday night to determine the NBA In-Season Tournament champion. Tune in for the Pelicans versus Lakers on TNT. If you do not have a cable subscription, one of the best ways to watch the basketball game is with Sling TV, a streaming television service and alternative to cable. Below, you’ll find information on how to watch NBA games from anywhere with Sling TV.

Recommended Videos

Watch the Pelicans vs. Lakers live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is live TV made easy thanks to flexible streaming, customization, and DVR. The service offers your favorite channels, giving customers the latest movies, sports, news programs, events, and hit shows. Customers can upgrade, downgrade, or pause their subscription anytime.

At $40 per month, Sling Orange is more geared toward sports and family programming, with exclusive channels like ESPN, ESPN2, and Disney Channels. At $45 per month, Sling Blue is catered to news and entertainment, with coverage of local broadcasts from NBC, ABC, and Fox. TNT is available in both packages. Sling Orange + Blue can also be bundled for a monthly price of $60. Right now, all three plans are 50% off the first month.

Sling TV also offers a great deal on NBA League Pass. You can prepay for five months of Sling Orange + Blue with NBA League Pass starting at $215.

Watch the Pelicans vs. Lakers live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals should be a great night of basketball for the league. Basketball fans around the world will want to tune in. If you typically watch the games in the U.S., but will be abroad on Thursday, download a VPN service to alleviate streaming issues.

Sling TV subscribers can combine their service with a VPN to add extra layers of security and privacy to their connection. That’s a good thing to have on a foreign connection. Also, VPNs will bypass geographic restrictions by using a U.S.-based server to make your connection think it’s streaming from home. One of the best VPN services is NordVPN. There is no free trial, but NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors' Recommendations