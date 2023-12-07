 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Lakers live stream: watch NBA In-Season Tournament semifinal

Dan Girolamo
By

The first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament is headed to Sin City for the semifinals. After the Pacers and Bucks play in the early game, the second semifinal pits Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. The game tips off at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on Thursday, December 7, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Pelicans defeated the Kings by four to advance to the semifinals, and the Lakers outlasted the Suns to reach the final four.

While the first semifinal will be on ESPN, the second semifinal featuring the Pelicans and Lakers will air on TNT and be simulcast on truTV. The winner of the Pelicans and Lakers will face off against the winner of the Pacers and Bucks on Saturday night to determine the NBA In-Season Tournament champion. Tune in for the Pelicans versus Lakers on TNT. If you do not have a cable subscription, one of the best ways to watch the basketball game is with Sling TV, a streaming television service and alternative to cable. Below, you’ll find information on how to watch NBA games from anywhere with Sling TV.

Recommended Videos

Watch the Pelicans vs. Lakers live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV logo on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Sling TV is live TV made easy thanks to flexible streaming, customization, and DVR. The service offers your favorite channels, giving customers the latest movies, sports, news programs, events, and hit shows. Customers can upgrade, downgrade, or pause their subscription anytime.

Related

At $40 per month, Sling Orange is more geared toward sports and family programming, with exclusive channels like ESPN, ESPN2, and Disney Channels. At $45 per month, Sling Blue is catered to news and entertainment, with coverage of local broadcasts from NBC, ABC, and Fox. TNT is available in both packages. Sling Orange + Blue can also be bundled for a monthly price of $60. Right now, all three plans are 50% off the first month.

Sling TV also offers a great deal on NBA League Pass. You can prepay for five months of Sling Orange + Blue with NBA League Pass starting at $215.

Watch the Pelicans vs. Lakers live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

The NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals should be a great night of basketball for the league. Basketball fans around the world will want to tune in. If you typically watch the games in the U.S., but will be abroad on Thursday, download a VPN service to alleviate streaming issues.

Sling TV subscribers can combine their service with a VPN to add extra layers of security and privacy to their connection. That’s a good thing to have on a foreign connection. Also, VPNs will bypass geographic restrictions by using a U.S.-based server to make your connection think it’s streaming from home. One of the best VPN services is NordVPN. There is no free trial, but NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
USC Trojans vs. Oregon Ducks live stream: watch college football for free
Aerial view of the crowd at Oregon's Autzen Stadium.

College football doesn't get much better than a night game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. The No. 6 Oregon Ducks (8-1) will host the USC Trojans (7-3) in a Pac-12 rivalry game on Saturday night. The opening kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT on November 11. Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, and Josh Sims will call the game on Fox.

USC and Oregon are two teams heading in different directions. USC has lost three of their last four games and will likely not qualify for the Pac-12 Championship in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Oregon remains one of the best teams in the country, with their only blemish coming on the road in a three-point loss to Washington. If Oregon wins out, they will likely have their rematch with Washington in the conference championship.

Read more
Michigan Wolverines vs. Penn State Nittany Lions live stream: watch college football for free
Jim Harbaugh walking down the sideline next to coaches.

All eyes will be on the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (9-0) on Saturday when they travel to Happy Valley to play the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions in front of what's expected to be a rowdy crowd at Beaver Stadium. The game will be on Fox at noon ET on November 11. Fox's Big Noon Kickoff will preview the day's games starting at 10 a.m. ET on Fox. Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), and Jenny Taft (reporter) will be on the call for Michigan versus Penn State.

Michigan is the most-talked-about team in college football for reasons off the field. The Wolverines have been accused of illegally stealing signs from their competition. An investigation is currently underway. The University of Michigan has expressed its support for head coach Jim Harbaugh. However, the NCAA and Big Ten are determining when and how they should discipline the team. Will Harbaugh be fined and suspended? Will Michigan have to forfeit their postseason eligibility? Keep in mind: Michigan is in the hunt for a National Championship and must beat Penn State if they want any shot at the playoff.

Read more
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks live stream: watch the NBA for free
Luka Doncic walks down the basketball court next to Dean Wade.

Friday night marks the return of the NBA In-Season Tournament as group play will feature Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers traveling to Texas to face Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks inside American Airlines Center. The game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. CT on November 10. The Clippers and Mavericks are two of the five teams in West: Group B. Friday's matchup marks Los Angeles' first game in group play. The Mavericks, however, are 0-1 in the group stages after losing 125-114 to the Denver Nuggets.

Clippers versus Mavericks is a local game, so fans in the Los Angeles and Dallas markets can watch on over-the-air TV stations. Los Angeles residents can watch on Bally Sports SoCal, and Dallas inhabitants can see the game on Bally Sports Southwest. For fans across the country, the best way to watch the game is on NBA League Pass, which streams nearly every game on the schedule. NBA fans can purchase League Pass through the streaming television service Sling TV. Find out more information on how to watch NBA games from anywhere with Sling TV below.
Watch the Clippers vs. Mavericks live stream on Sling TV

Read more