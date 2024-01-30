 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Raptors vs Bulls live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?

Tyler Geis
By

Two teams that are on the hunt for a spot in the Eastern Conference playoff picture square off tonight, The struggling Toronto Raptors (16–30) head to the United Center to take on the 22–25 Chicago Bulls. This matchup marks the fourth time these two teams will play one another this season. Chicago has a 2-1 advantage in the regular-season series. The Raptors are in rebuild mode in the middle of the season after trading away some key players. The Bulls, however, are in a bit of limbo themselves; they don’t have what feels like a championship team, but they could still make a playoff run as they sit ninth in the standings right now, but they would end up losing out on draft picks.

The tip-off of this matchup is at 8:00 p.m. ET tonight. If you need to find a place to live stream, then look no further than the information we have provided below.

The Best Way to Live Stream the Raptors vs Bulls

World Series on FuboTV.
.

The best way to catch a live stream of tonight’s matchup is through Fubo. Many sports fans have ditched cable and sought out alternatives on how to catch live sports action. Fubo is at the forefront of fulfilling those needs for the avid basketball fan. When using your Fubo free trial upon signing up, don’t forget to add on your NBA League Pass, which gets you many out-of-market games for the rest of the regular season. With 180+ channels, Fubo is free to try, and you can cancel anytime.

Is There a Free Raptors vs Bulls Live Stream?

NBA on YouTube TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

In theory, no, there is not a free live stream of tonight’s game. Even if you were to sign up and get a free trial through Fubo, but you needed to add on a NBA League Pass to get the game if it were out of market to you, the NBA League Pass unfortunately has no free trial period. YouTube TV, however, is running a discount of $10 off your first three months of service upon signing up, so at least there are some money-saving tactics at play.

Watch the Raptors vs Bulls Live Stream from Abroad with a VPN

NordVPN for Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

VPNs are a massive help to us all when we are traveling abroad and need to catch a U.S.-based live stream of our favorite sports team. Consider using a virtual private network for its safety and affordability. We recommend NordVPN specifically because it has a 30-day money-back guarantee, unlimited bandwidth, and is available in over 60 countries outside of the United States..

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tyler Geis
Tyler Geis
Liverpool vs Norwich City live stream: Can you watch for free?
A soccer field.

Looking to stay the course in their quest for a potentially historic Treble, Liverpool host Norwich City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp's side has won seven straight matches against The Canaries, most recently a 2-1 victory in the fifth round of the 2021-22 FA Cup.

The match is about to kick off, at 9:30 a.m. ET, on an exclusive ESPN+ stream. That means there's no legal way to watch the match for free, but ESPN+ is also a must-have long-term streaming service for soccer fans anyways. Here's everything you need to know to watch Liverpool vs Norwich City live online.
Watch Liverpool vs Norwich City on ESPN+

Read more
Cavaliers vs Bucks live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
Cleveland Cavaliers

There is a lot of buzz circling tonight's matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16) and the Milwaukee Bucks (31-13). The Bucks are making a head coaching change mid-season after firing Adrian Griffin this week and bringing in Doc Rivers. Although Rivers has not coached his first official game as the Bucks head coach, it's definitely an interesting news headline this week in the NBA. Joe Prunty remains the interim head coach for Milwaukee, as these two teams will face off for the fourth time this season. The Bucks are leading that series 2-1. The last loss to Milwaukee snapped an eight-game winning streak for Cleveland.

The match is about to stream, at 8:00 p.m. ET. If you're looking for the right place to live stream this matchup, look no further, as we've got you covered on all the ways you can access the matchup between two of the Eastern Conference's best online.
The Best Way to Watch the Cavaliers vs Bucks Live Stream

Read more
Suns vs Pacers live stream: Can you watch the NBA game for free?
Gainbridge Field House-Indiana Pacers

The Phoenix Suns have been on a bit of a winning streak as of late, as they head to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight to square off for the second time in less than a week with the Indiana Pacers. The Suns upset the Pacers this past Sunday night and look to extend their seven-game winning streak with another win over them tonight. Kevin Durant has scored 40 points or more in the last two out of three games and looks to carry on a hot streak tonight.

The game is about to start, at 7:00 p.m. ET. If you're out of market and looking for the best places to live stream the matchup online this evening, we got you covered.
The Best Way to Watch the Suns vs Pacers Live Stream

Read more