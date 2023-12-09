3 sci-fi movies on Tubi you need to watch in December

The year may be changing from 2023 to 2024 in a matter of weeks, but one thing that remains the same is Tubi’s free membership. Tubi is a FAST service — that’s free ad-supported streaming television — meaning anyone can sign up for Tubi and enjoy thousands of movies and TV shows for free. Tubi is ad-supported, however, so ads will air at certain times during your program.

With endless options, we’re focusing on one genre for December: sci-fi. Here are three sci-fi movies you need to watch this month, including an action film from the biggest star in the world, a postapocalyptic sensation, and a film adaption of a popular video game.

Oblivion (2013)

Tom Cruise is the king of the popcorn movie. The 61-year-old has repeatedly mentioned how much he loves entertaining the audience. No one asked him to jump out of a plane or ride a motorcycle off a mountain, but we appreciate Cruise’s commitment to making every movie special. While Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible – Fallout have been met with universal praise, Oblivion is still Cruise’s most underrated blockbuster.

Directed by his future Maverick collaborator Joseph Kosinski, Oblivion stars Cruise as Jack Harper, a drone repairman stationed on a desolate Earth in 2077. Alien scavengers invaded Earth nearly 50 years prior, leaving Earth uninhabitable. Jack plans to join his fellow survivors on a mission to Saturn’s moon in two weeks, however, his plans are put on hold with the arrival of an unnamed woman (Olga Kurylenko) that Jack has been dreaming about. The woman’s arrival sets off a chain of events that threaten the fate of humanity, forcing Jack to pick a side in the battle for the future.

Stream Oblivion on Tubi.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

We’re running out of ways to describe the excellence of Mad Max: Fury Road. Excellence may not be strong enough to describe George Miller’s 2015 dystopian masterpiece. Since its release, no action movie has been better than Fury Road. Is it the best action movie of the 21st century? It’s certainly in the running.

Set in the desert wasteland, it follows Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy), who has been captured and imprisoned in the Citadel ruled by Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne). One of Joe’s top lieutenants, Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron), flees the Citadel in a heavily armored truck called the War Rig with five of his wives. Max escapes the Citadel and reluctantly joins forces with Furiosa as they drive through the wasteland. Joe won’t let them off without a fight, and his army of marauders follow closely behind in their war vehicles, leading to one of the most impressive road battles you’ll ever see.

Stream Mad Max: Fury Road on Tubi.

Rampage (2018)

Dwayne Johnson is a massive human being. Aptly named “The Rock” in WWE, Johnson stands 6 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds. A regular man cannot take down Johnson, but a genetically mutated alligator and wolf have the power to defeat The Rock in Rampage. Based on the video game series of the same name, Rampage stars Johnson as Davis Okoye, a former special forces soldier turned primatologist and anti-poacher who now works at the San Diego Wildlife Sanctuary. At work, Davis bonds with an albino gorilla named George, and the two communicate through sign language.

After a science experiment at a space station goes haywire, pathogen canisters are released and scattered throughout Earth. George is exposed to one of the canisters, leading him to grow larger and become more aggressive. An alligator and a wolf are also exposed to the pathogens, causing them to wreak havoc on civilization. Davis must find the antidote for George and then use him in a fight against the two other giant animals before they destroy humanity.

Stream Rampage on Tubi.

