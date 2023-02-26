Premier League soccer action kicks off with Tottenham vs Chelsea, and you may be wondering the best way to watch online. USA Network is covering the television broadcast, which opens up a lot of opportunities to watch the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream. Among the options are many of the best live TV streaming services, and we’ve rounded them all up for you, including several ways to watch for free. Read onward for more details.

Watch the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is an all-in-one streaming TV service that will get you access to the match. With USA Network covering the Tottenham vs Chelsea TV broadcast, the Sling Blue Plan is the package you’ll want, as it includes USA in its channel lineup. Sling TV is generally a good TV streaming service for sports lovers, as most cable channels are available in either its Orange or Blue Plans, and you can also combine the two for access to even more channels. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month, and discounts are available for first-time Sling TV subscribers.

Watch the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV may be the best option for watching the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream. It’s a great option for sports fans in general, as its channel lineup places a major focus on sports. While it includes the likes of ESPN, ESPN2 FS1, MLB Network, and a couple of Fubo Sports networks, it also includes USA Network in its channel lineup, which is the network broadcasting Tottenham vs Chelsea. A subscription to FuboTV gets you instant access to the match, and new subscribers can even get a week of free access with a FuboTV free trial, which would allow you to watch the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream for free.

Watch the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream on Hulu with Live TV

Another streaming TV service that will get you access to the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream is Hulu with Live TV. This is an especially attractive option if you want a full slate of cable channels without a cable subscription, as Hulu with Live TV’s channel lineup has a lot to offer. Hulu with Live TV doesn’t have a free trial, but there is a Hulu free trial, which will give you an idea of what the service is all about. You can subscribe to Hulu with Live TV for $70 per month if you like the service, getting yourself instant access to all of the live sporting events it has to offer, including Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream.

Watch the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV has become a viable streaming TV service over the years, as it offers more than 100 channels worth of live TV programming. This includes USA Network, and the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream. It has a wide range of sports channels in its lineup, including ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. A monthly subscription to YouTube TV is regularly $65, but deals and discounts are frequently offered. A YouTube TV free trial is even available to first-time subscribers, making it one of the few ways to catch the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream for free.

Watch the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream from abroad with a VPN

Travelers may find it most difficult to get access to the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream, as there are often geographic restrictions in place for live sports events. A virtual private network is a great way to work around this issue, and one of the best VPN services is NordVPN. NordVPN allow you to access all of your favorite streaming services from anywhere, just as you would from within your own home. Pairing it with a streaming TV service like FuboTV would make for one of the best experiences for travelers watching the Tottenham vs Chelsea match. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations