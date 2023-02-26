 Skip to main content
Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream: Watch the Spurs game for FREE

Andrew Morrisey
By

Premier League soccer action kicks off with Tottenham vs Chelsea, and you may be wondering the best way to watch online. USA Network is covering the television broadcast, which opens up a lot of opportunities to watch the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream. Among the options are many of the best live TV streaming services, and we’ve rounded them all up for you, including several ways to watch for free. Read onward for more details.

Watch the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV logo on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

Sling TV is an all-in-one streaming TV service that will get you access to the match. With USA Network covering the Tottenham vs Chelsea TV broadcast, the Sling Blue Plan is the package you’ll want, as it includes USA in its channel lineup. Sling TV is generally a good TV streaming service for sports lovers, as most cable channels are available in either its Orange or Blue Plans, and you can also combine the two for access to even more channels. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month, and discounts are available for first-time Sling TV subscribers.

Watch the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream on FuboTV

FuboTV icon on Apple TV

FuboTV may be the best option for watching the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream. It’s a great option for sports fans in general, as its channel lineup places a major focus on sports. While it includes the likes of ESPN, ESPN2 FS1, MLB Network, and a couple of Fubo Sports networks, it also includes USA Network in its channel lineup, which is the network broadcasting Tottenham vs Chelsea. A subscription to FuboTV gets you instant access to the match, and new subscribers can even get a week of free access with a FuboTV free trial, which would allow you to watch the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream for free.

Related

Watch the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream on Hulu with Live TV

The Hulu app icon on Apple TV.

Another streaming TV service that will get you access to the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream is Hulu with Live TV. This is an especially attractive option if you want a full slate of cable channels without a cable subscription, as Hulu with Live TV’s channel lineup has a lot to offer. Hulu with Live TV doesn’t have a free trial, but there is a Hulu free trial, which will give you an idea of what the service is all about. You can subscribe to Hulu with Live TV for $70 per month if you like the service, getting yourself instant access to all of the live sporting events it has to offer, including Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream.

Watch the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream on YouTube with Live TV

YouTube TV on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

YouTube TV has become a viable streaming TV service over the years, as it offers more than 100 channels worth of live TV programming. This includes USA Network, and the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream. It has a wide range of sports channels in its lineup, including ESPN, Fox Sports, and NBC Sports. A monthly subscription to YouTube TV is regularly $65, but deals and discounts are frequently offered. A YouTube TV free trial is even available to first-time subscribers, making it one of the few ways to catch the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream for free.

Watch the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.

Travelers may find it most difficult to get access to the Tottenham vs Chelsea live stream, as there are often geographic restrictions in place for live sports events. A virtual private network is a great way to work around this issue, and one of the best VPN services is NordVPN. NordVPN allow you to access all of your favorite streaming services from anywhere, just as you would from within your own home. Pairing it with a streaming TV service like FuboTV would make for one of the best experiences for travelers watching the Tottenham vs Chelsea match. A NordVPN subscription is relatively inexpensive, and deals are almost always taking place. You can even tap into the VPN service for an entire month at no cost with a NordVPN free trial.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Italy vs Ireland live stream: Watch Six Nations Rugby for FREE
Andrew Morrisey
By Andrew Morrisey
February 25, 2023 7:05AM
watch italy vs ireland six nations rugby live stream online free london england march 26 2007 players scrum during the

If you’re looking to take in the Six Nations rugby tournament, you won’t want to miss the Italy vs Ireland match. NBC is spearheading the television coverage of the tournament, and it will be using its online streaming platform Peacock TV for the Italy vs Ireland live stream. There are other ways to watch Italy vs Ireland as well, including a trick to watch it for free. Time is of the essence, though, as the action is well underway. Here's how to tune in right now.
Watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is an all-in-one streaming TV service that has a lot of channels sports lovers will enjoy having access to, and while its base subscription plans won’t get you access to the Italy vs Ireland live stream, you can easily add Peacock TV to your plan for just $5 per month. You’ll need this Peacock TV add-on to watch the Italy vs Ireland live stream through Sling TV, and whether you choose the Orange or Blue subscription plan, you’re sure to get coverage of a lot of sporting events through the channels available. Base Sling TV plans start at $40 per month, and discounts are available for first-time Sling TV subscribers.

Cape Town E-Prix live stream: Watch the Formula E for FREE
John Alexander
By John Alexander
February 25, 2023 6:55AM
Formula E racers coming around a bend in the NYC ePrix

The Cape Town E-Prix event is set to start this Saturday, February 25th. The main event started bright and early 9:03 AM for those of us in Eastern Standard Time, but if you don't have access to CBS Sports — who has primary coverage of the event — through your cable network, you might be at a loss as to where you can see the event. That's why we've rounded up the four best places to watch, some offering to let you see the race for free, across the net.
Watch the Cape Town E-Prix Live Stream on FuboTV

FuboTV has a wide variety of sports options, including Formula E sports. One thing that is very unique about FuboTV is that it allows you to personally record live programming to review or watch later. So, take your time and watch the Cape Town E-Prix, but be sure to record some other sporting events during the day while you go about your business for nighttime viewing. There are 100's of channels to choose from, including ESPN and NBA League Pass, so there's something to entertain every sports fan in your family. While the service is typically paid for, you can start a FuboTV free trial to see the Cape Town E-Prix for free before choosing a FuboTV subscription plan.

WWE Friday Night Smackdown live stream: Watch it for FREE
Dan Girolamo
By Dan Girolamo
February 24, 2023 4:15PM
watch wwe royal rumble 2023 live stream online featured image 2

Keen to watch WWE Friday Night Smackdown tonight? If you're looking for the best way to watch the popular professional wrestling show, we're here to help. We've highlighted some of the best streaming services for the task, as well as checked out the best ways to watch the WWE Friday Night Smackdown live stream online for free. Here's the low-down.
Watch the WWE Friday Night Smackdown live stream on Sling TV

Sling TV is a great streaming service for anyone keen to cut the cord. Crucially, for WWE Friday Night Smackdown fans, it offers access to Fox in select markets. All you need to do is sign up to Sling Blue with the first month costing just $20 before it rises to $40 for subsequent months. Besides offering WWE Friday Night Smackdown, you also get access to 41 channels including Fox Sports 1, USA Network, NFL Network, and a bunch of news stations too so you can keep informed. There's also 50 hours of DVR storage so you can catch up on shows you miss live.

