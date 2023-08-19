 Skip to main content
UFC 292 live stream: Can you watch Sterling vs O’Malley for free?

Andrew Morrisey
By

The UFC is putting on a show tonight with UFC 292, an event that has Aljamain Sterling taking on Sean O’Malley for the Bantamweight Title. There isn’t a way to watch the main card for free, though there are quite a few exciting fights on the preliminary card, which you can watch at no additional cost if you already have access to ESPN. You’ll need access to ESPN Plus in order to watch Sterling vs O’Malley and the rest of the main card, however, and we’ve got all of the details you need to make up your mind about an ESPN Plus subscription.

Watch the UFC 292 live stream on ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus on black background.
ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus is ESPN’s standalone streaming service, and it has exclusive coverage of UFC 292 and the Sterling vs O’Malley fight. Unfortunately, it’s a separate subscription from an ESPN cable subscription, which means you’ll need to shell out $10 per month in order to watch ESPN Plus. ESPN Plus is also available for $13 per month as part of the Disney Bundle, which also gets you access to Disney+ and Hulu.

The UFC 292 main card is also a pay-per-view event, which means there’s going to be an additional cost to watch Sterling vs O’Malley and the rest of the fights on the main card. Once you get an ESPN Plus subscription in place it will cost an additional $80 to watch the fights. This is likely to be well worth it for UFC fans, and if you feel there will be future UFC pay-per-view fights you’d like to purchase on ESPN Plus, you can bundle UFC 292 with an anual ESPN Plus subscription for $125. This would essentially bring the price of an ESPN Plus subscription to just $3.75 per month for 12 months, as opposed to its regular price of $10 per month.

Watch the UFC 292 live stream from abroad with a VPN

NordVPN company name and logo, blue mountain peaks against a white circle on a blue background.
NordVPN

If you’re traveling come fight time you don’t need to worry, as you can still access UFC 292 and the Sterling vs O’Malley fight. You’re probably going to need a VPN to do so, as there will almost certainly be geographic restrictions in place. NordVPN is one of the best VPN services, and it’s what we recommend for accessing the fight. You can pair it with your ESPN+ subscription to watch just as you would within your own home, simply by setting your NordVPN server to a location within the United States. A NordVPN free trial is also available, and it gets you full access to the service for 30 days at no cost.

Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
