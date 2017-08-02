‘Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later’ clip addresses Bradley Cooper’s absence

Why it matters to you More of the cult favorite Wet Hot American Summer is coming, and the first clip shows some of what fans can expect.

The upcoming Camp Firewood reunion is bringing big changes. Netflix has released the first clip from Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, and it introduces two new stars — one of whom is replacing an old favorite.

The clip begins with McKinley (Michael Ian Black) arriving back at camp, with a husband, named Ben, and a baby in tow. Ben introduces their nanny for the weekend, Renata (Alyssa Milano), and it’s initially confusing because it seems viewers are supposed to know him, even though the actor who plays him, Adam Scott, is new to the Wet Hot American Summer world. He then quickly greets Susie (Amy Poehler) with a big hug and an explanation.

“I don’t know if you noticed …” he says gravely, gesturing to his face.

“I did,” Susie says. “You fixed your deviated septum?”

“I did,” he tells her.

That “deviated septum” surgery is how Ben went from looking like Bradley Cooper, who played him in both Wet Hot American Summer and its prequel, First Day of Camp, to getting the face of Scott. Susie is unfazed, though.

“You look amazing,” she says. “Even better than before.”

Replacing a key star is always hard to do, but at the same time, the reunion would have been strange without Ben. He was the one to suggest the reunion, after all, and having him return allows his relationship with McKinley to continue. Since someone had to take over for Cooper, Scott is a good choice. He previously starred alongside Poehler in Parks and Recreation as her love interest, and they have great onscreen chemistry.

Aside from Cooper, Ten Years Later features plenty of Wet Hot American Summer vets. As mentioned above, Poehler and Black return, along with Paul Rudd, Janeane Garofalo, Molly Shannon, Michael Showalter, David Wain, Jason Schwartzman, and more. On the newbie side, we’ll meet characters played by Milano, Dax Shepard, and Jai Courtney, among others.

We can’t wait to see these crazy Camp Firewood kids back in action. Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later hits Netflix on Aug. 4.