 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

What’s new on Shudder in May 2023

Jason Struss
By

Horror is dominating the media landscape right now. At the movies, M3GAN rang in the new year with a bang (and a few kills), while Knock at the Cabin and Scream 6 have been #1 hits. Recently, the latest Evil Dead movie, Evil Dead Rise, premiered to better-than-expected grosses and critical notices.

Streaming is now different, with Skinamarink making waves for its quiet, creepy atmosphere and Hulu’s Clock getting widespread attention for its unique approach to horror. What better way to celebrate the genre than with Shudder, the most recognizable horror streamer around? In May 2023, their programming includes some French horror classics, new episodes of its original series Slasher: Ripper, and the debuts of the 2023 films Consecration and the Sundance hit Influencer. Summer may be upon us, but it’s always time for a good horror movie.

May 1

High Tension

Inside

Livid

Martyrs

May 4

Slasher: Ripper episode 6

May 5

The Last Drive-In season 3 (week 3 on Shudder TV)

May 8

Poison for the Fairies

Darker than the Night

May 11

Slasher: Ripper episode 7

May 12

Huesera: The Bone Woman

The Last Drive-In season 3 (week 4 on Shudder TV)

May 15

The Babadook

The Devil’s Doorway

Darklands

May 19

Consecration

Here’s an excerpt from DT”s review of the film: “What you’re left with is a confused climax that wastes all of the goodwill that was built up at the beginning. Smith clearly is influenced by horror movies of the past, and it’s not too much of a stretch to believe that Consecration could have joined The Wicker Man and Midsommar as classics in the ‘isolated community horror’ subgenre.

But the story lets all involved down by being unfocused and unsure of what it wants to be. What was initially promised as a deep exploration of the violent nature of faith, or even a high-class copy of The Omen, turns out to be a whole lot of hokum. I’m usually fine with that, but it has to be backed by a confidence in what the movie is trying to do. That’s what is missing in Consecration, and that’s a sin even God can’t forgive.”

May 21

Fangoria Chainsaw Awards

May 22

In Their Skin

May 26

Influencer

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment

Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to work in the entertainment industry. A proud graduate of both Whitman College (Adam West's alma mater!) and Syracuse University, he has worked at Marvel Entertainment, DC Comics, Warner Bros., and Screen Rant. At Digital Trends, he covers all things film and television, from ranking Alfred Hitchcock's best films to examining the everlasting neuroses of Larry David.  When he's not obsessing over the latest Marvel Studios trailer, you can find him either working or surfing the web looking for the perfect fudge brownie recipe.

Best horror movies on HBO Max
Georgina Campbell crawls up a metal staircase in Barbarian.

While there’s never a better time to watch all our favorite horror films than October, HBO Max’s prolific lineup of genre titles is worth sinking your teeth into all year round. And like any streamer, the door is always rotating, with new titles landing on the platform from month to month while others leave. 

That being said, it can be hard to keep up with all the greatest scary flicks HBO Max offers, which is where we come in. As devotees of all things mad, macabre, and cringe-inducing (housed safely under the label of “a movie”, of course), we’ve put together this list of the best horror movies on HBO Max you can watch right now. 

Read more
The best horror movies based on true crimes
The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

A word of caution: Many of the nonfiction incidents we’ve linked out to in this article are quite disturbing, but our own write-ups of the movies themselves feature no gratuitous details. Just a friendly warning if you plan on clicking a link or two.

Sometimes the truth is far scarier than any fiction a work-for-hire screenwriter could conjure up. This is why some of the most disturbing horror films have been at least partly inspired by a number of infamous real-world crimes. From cannibalistic madmen to enigmatic serial killers, we've put together this autumnal roundup of the best horror movies based on true crimes, and we bet you'll be surprised to learn what classics can trace their roots back to a headline-grabbing travesty that shook a town, state, country, or the entire world.

Read more
The best horror movie sequels
A horrified Janet in The Conjuring 2.

Have you ever heard someone argue that The Godfather Part II is actually better than the original Godfather? While there are plenty of sequels that don’t land anywhere near the glories and praise of their predecessors, there does exist a smaller batch of follow-up flicks that do, and the horror genre is filled with examples of iconic sophomore efforts and mid-to-late-canon entries. 

From modern-day terrors to long-ago thrills, here’s our roundup of the best horror movie sequels you can stream right now, featuring such titles as The Conjuring 2 and Wes Craven’s New Nightmare. 

Read more