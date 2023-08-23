3 best rom-coms of 2023 so far

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The romantic comedy is not what it used to be. The genre used to be a regular feature at the box office, and we could almost always count on getting at least one good one a year.

While that may no longer be the case, that doesn’t mean that the genre is totally dead, as 2023 has produced a couple of well-above-average rom-coms. We highlight the three best from the year so far below:

Rye Lane (2023)

Rye Lane | Official Trailer | Hulu

A totally thorough and deeply charming rom-com following two people who explore one particular neighborhood in London together, Rye Lane is both deeply witty and wonderfully colorful. The movie follows the two through a single wild night that they share together, in which they bond about their lives, and hide elements of the truth from one another.

Because the central performers are so captivating, and have such electric chemistry, Rye Lane flies by, so much so that you may find yourself wanting to watch it over and over, which exactly what a great rom com should inspire.

Rye Lane is streaming on Hulu.

You People (2023)

You People | feat. Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill | Official Trailer | Netflix

Although it wasn’t all that well reviewed, there’s plenty about You People that makes it worthy of recommendation. With an all-star cast that includes Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, and many more, this Netflix original movie follows a young couple whose families come together and have to reckon with the many differences between them.

It’s a movie about the many different cultures within the American experience, and while it’s far from the first movie to take on this topic, the cast is more than talented enough to sell the weaker jokes in the script. You People is not perfect, but it’s certainly worth watching for any rom-com fan.

You People is streaming on Netflix.

Red White & Royal Blue (2023)

Telling the story of two star-crossed lovers with high-profile lives, Red, White & Royal Blue was an enormous success almost the second it dropped on Amazon Prime Video. The film tells the story of the first son as he falls in love with a British prince, and the two decide to keep their relationship a secret because of their public-facing roles.

The movie is, in many ways, a totally conventional rom-com, which means it’s filled with broad accents and plenty of genuinely entertaining set pieces. Thanks to the charming performances from its two leads, though, Red, White & Royal Blue ultimately comes to feel like a smashing success.

Red, White & Royal Blue is streaming on Prime Video.

