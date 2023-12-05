 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Where to watch The Family Stone

Blair Marnell
By
The cast of The Family Stone.
20th Century Studios

There are plenty of heartwarming family Christmas movies that will just make you feel good to have loved ones. The Family Stone is not one of those movies, although it’s definitely a Christmas flick! This 2005 dramady tends to veer more toward drama than comedy, but there are definitely a lot of funny moments at the expense of Meredith Morton (Sarah Jessica Parker). Meredith is the girlfriend of Everett Stone (Dermot Mulroney), and she is dreading the idea of spending the holidays with the Stone family because she doesn’t fit in with her potential in-laws. And the family really doesn’t like Meredith at all.

Desperate for any kind of emotional backup, Meredith calls her sister, Julie Morton (Claire Danes), to join her for Christmas with the Stone family. But much to everyone’s surprise, Everett and Julie soon start to show more chemistry as a couple than Meredith does with her own boyfriend. That’s only one of the reasons why there’s going to be an emotional reckoning before this Christmas is over.

Recommended Videos

Now that you know the setup for the film, it’s time to tell you where you can watch The Family Stone.

Related

Where is The Family Stone streaming?

The cast of The Family Stone.
20th Century Studios

This year, Fubo is the only option that movie lovers have to stream The Family Stone. That said, it is also available to rent or purchase via Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube, and Apple TV+.

Watch The Family Stone on Fubo.

Who stars in The Family Stone?

The cast of The Family Stone.
20th Century Studios

Director and screenwriter Thomas Bezucha assembled a really terrific cast for The Family Stone. In addition to Parker, Mulroney, and Danes, the film features Diane Keaton as Sybil Stone, with Craig T. Nelson as her husband, Kelly Stone. The rest of the Stone family children include Luke Wilson as Ben Stone, Elizabeth Reaser as Susannah Stone Trousdale, Tyrone Giordano as Thad Stone, and Rachel McAdams as Amy Stone.

Brian J. White co-stars as Thad’s partner, Patrick Thomas, alongside Jamie Kaler as John Trousdale and Paul Schneider as Brad Stevenson.

As a trivia note, The Family Stone opened on December 16, 2005, and finished in third place in its opening weekend behind two juggernauts: Peter Jackson’s King Kong and The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe. Regardless, The Family Stone went on to make a very respectable $60 million in the U.S. and $92 million worldwide on its way toward becoming a Christmas staple.

Editors' Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
What’s new on VOD and Digital in December 2023
Leonardo DiCaprio in Killers of the Flower Moon.

December is a very quiet month for VOD (Video on Demand) and digital releases. Of this month's titles, only Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Trolls Band Together, and Killers of the Flower Moon are widely known. Although the premise of It's a Wonderful Knife is so amusing that it seems likely to draw both horror and comedy fans.

The rest of December's VOD titles are either experimental films or low-budget horror flicks that didn't make much of an impact in theaters. New VOD arrivals aren't cheap, but they do tend to be less expensive than buying two or more movie tickets if you are planning a night out with your friends or loved ones. Sometimes, it just makes more financial sense to stay in and watch a new movie from the comfort of home.

Read more
3 rom-coms on Netflix you need to watch in December
A man and woman sit next to each other at a table.

Can you believe there's only one month left in 2023? Yet, this isn't just any month. It's December, meaning the holiday season is upon us. Christmas and New Year's are only a few weeks away. Don't wait to get into the spirit. Now is the time to fire up the best Christmas movies on Netflix and start feeling the holiday cheer.

Romantic comedies tend to play well at Christmas because of their uplifting messages and soul-stirring themes. For December, we selected three of the best romantic comedies on Netflix to watch. Since it's December, our picks revolve around Christmas and the holidays.
Holidate (2020)

Read more
San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles live stream: watch the NFL for free
DeVonta Smith of the Philadelphia Eagles flexes in the end zone.

The two best teams in the NFC square off in Week 13 in what could be the first of two matchups this season as the San Francisco 49ers (8-3) travel to Lincoln Financial Field to play the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT on December 3. The game airs on Fox and will be called by the network's top broadcast team –  Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, and Tom Rinaldi.

Last season, the 49ers and Eagles met in the NFC Championship Game. However, it wasn't much of a competition after Philadelphia knocked 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy out of the game with a right elbow injury. The Eagles then injured Josh Johnson, the 49ers backup, forcing the team to finish the game without a healthy quarterback. Philadelphia went on to win 31-7. Vegas thinks this game will play out differently with a healthy Purdy, as the 49ers are a 2.5-point favorite on FanDuel.

Read more