You Won’t Be Alone’s new trailer is haunting and bewitching

In myth and legend, witches are almost always the villains. However, the new horror thriller You Won’t Be Alone is taking a different tack with its subject matter. The lead character, Nevena, is a witch and she does some horrible things. But she also wants to experience life as a human. To do so, she has to take lives and assume the identity of her victims.

Noomi Rapace stars in the film as Nevena, but since Nevena will take on different bodies, she will be portrayed by other actresses as well. Nevena can even become male if she chooses, and the new trailer appears to indicate that she will at one point. Unfortunately for Nevena, her activities have not gone unnoticed by both the people around her and her fellow witches. But who will get to Nevena first?

Here’s the official description for the film:

“Set in an isolated mountain village in 19th-century Macedonia, the film follows a young girl who is kidnapped and then transformed into a witch by an ancient spirit. Curious about life as a human, the young witch accidentally kills a peasant in the nearby village and then takes her victim’s shape to live life in her skin. Her curiosity ignited, she continues to wield this horrific power in order to understand what it means to be human.”

Noomi Rapace in You Won't Be Alone.

Anamaria Marinca also stars in the film alongside Alice Englert, Carloto Cotta, Félix Maritaud, and Sara Klimoska.

You Won’t Be Alone is writer Goran Stolevski’s feature-length directorial debut. Focus Features will release it in America and Canada on Friday, April 1.

