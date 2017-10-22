‘Swipe Right’ is a series about dating every single one of your Tinder matches

Why it matters to you YouTube Red is steadily adding more original programming, many of which contain recurring themes influenced by existing YouTube videos,

The worlds of YouTube Red and the Tinder social dating app are about to collide. People have plenty of stories, both pleasant and horrifying, to tell when it comes to dating apps. Deadline reports that YouTube Red, the company’s premium service, is looking to capitalize on that by creating a brand new show based on the idea of the Tinder app. The project is currently titled Swipe Right, and will star Carly Craig of American Housewife.

“We are excited to be in business with Carly Craig, Jeremy Garelick and Daniel Reisinger to create a comedy about dating anxiety in the social media age,” Susanne Daniels, Global Head of Original Content, YouTube, said about the show. “We know our YouTube audience will fall in love with Swipe Right, a relatable, hilariously awkward but always honest portrayal of dating, relationships and adulthood(ish) from this talented female-led ensemble.”

The premise of the show, which will be an 8-episode series, is actually based on a true story by Craig. The show will revolve around three women, with Craig as a 35-year-old single woman who is fed up with her solitary life. She decides to do the extreme by not only using Tinder to date, but vowing to go on a date with each and every match she receives, which total 252. The idea apparently came to her from her younger sister, who is herself bored with her marriage and wants to have fun. The show will also see a twist when the two are joined in the dating world by their recently-widowed mother.

The multi-generational comedy about love and relationships will be executive produced by Craig, Reisinger, Robin Schiff (Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion), and Jeremy Garelick, with Reisinger set to direct and Schiff being the co-showrunner alongside Craig. The announcement of this series comes just after YouTube Red’s preparations for another scripted teen dramedy titled Youth & Consequences, starring Anna Akana.

The streaming subscription service also has an upcoming series, Cobra Kai, which will reunite Karate Kid stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka as their characters from the original franchise. YouTube Red has been going strong since it began debuting shows last year.

Swipe Right is set to premiere on YouTube Red sometime in 2018.