Ariana Grande is giving a benefit concert in Manchester, and you can tune in now

Why it matters to you You can tune into one of the most star-studded lineups in benefit concert history on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and more.

You don’t have to be in Manchester this Sunday to take part in Ariana Grande’s benefit concert. The pop star is currently hosting “One Love Manchester” to support the victims of last week’s tragic attack and their families. A star-studded line-up has been booked for the show, with artists including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Take That, Niall Horan, Little Mix, Robbie Williams, and Black Eyed Peas slated to take the stage for live performances at Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground.

Beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. local time), fans around the world can tune into the musical spectacle across a number of different platforms. Whether you prefer to watch on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, or listen on iHeartRadio, you’ll be able to virtually take part in the action. Indeed, the sheer number of available platforms from which you can listen to the benefit concert sets this performance apart, as does the long roster of musical acts who signed on to participate.

“iHeartRadio stands in solidarity with Manchester and will help spread One Love Manchester’s message of love and support by broadcasting the benefit live across more than 130 Top 40 and Contemporary Pop stations, as well as digitally on iHeartRadio’s Hit Nation,” the online radio platform announced in a statement. “iHeartRadio users can check out the One Love Manchester playlist now featuring an on demand collection of hits by the performers set to take the stage this Sunday.”

The net proceeds from the concert will be donated to The British Red Cross Society, and specifically, the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. You can donate directly by visiting redcross.org.uk/love, and of course, because this is the 21st century, you can also donate via SMS. You can learn more about that particular process by checking out the British Red Cross’ full terms and conditions.