Digital Trends
Photography

Instagram: Photographer sues Ariana Grande after she posted his images of her

Trevor Mogg
By

Ariana Grande has become the target of a copyright lawsuit after posting photos of herself on Instagram.

Sounds odd, right? Well, let us explain.

The two images, taken by New York-based paparazzi photographer Robert Barbera, show the singer leaving a building while carrying a bag with the word “Sweetener” printed on it. For those not up to speed on all things Grande, that’s the name of the album she released in 2018 — the same year that the photos were taken by Barbera, and posted by Grande.

Grande, who has more than 155 million followers on Instagram, added the caption “happy sweetener day” to the post (below), which showed the two images stitched together.

Upon learning of the Instagram entry — it scored more than 3.3 million likes before being removed from the photo-sharing site — Barbera decided he didn’t much like how Grande had used his images without his permission. And so he launched a lawsuit.instagram ariana grande sued after posting images of herself

The photographer is asking for up to $25,000 for each of the images, or the profits generated by the post — whichever is greater.

“Barbera is the author of the photographs and has at all times been the sole owner of all right, title and interest in and to the photographs, including the copyright thereto,” says the lawsuit, which was filed this week in the New York Southern District Court.

It goes on to say that Grande infringed Barbera’s copyright in the images by reproducing and publicly displaying the shots on her Instagram account.

The legal action comes a couple of months after the American singer-songwriter and her team issued a contract demanding that professional photographers at her concerts hand over full copyright of their images. It also said they would need to seek written permission from Grande’s team if they wished to use the images for any purpose, including editorial pieces. It was seen as an attempt by Grande to prevent the photos from being used on unauthorized merchandise and to give her greater control over her portrayal in the media. The contract isn’t wildly different from the one drawn up by Taylor Swift in 2015, though Swift was forced to relax its terms following an outcry from professional photographers.

Grande isn’t the first celebrity to be accused of copyright infringement by professional photographers. 50 Cent, Jennifer Lopez, Jessica Simpson, and Khloe Kardashian, for example, have all been the target of lawsuits after being accused of wrongfully posting photos online.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Spotify hits repeat on its Premium special offer: $1 a month for 3 months
Pilot Era
Photography

With Android built in, Pilot Era stitches 360 in 8K, no computer necessary

Developed by a software company, the Pilot Era can handle 8K 25 fps 360-degree stitches internally, without a computer. Stepping down to 4K brings the frame rate up to 60 fps and allows for live-streaming to Facebook and YouTube.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Canon and Nikon Black Friday deals
Photography

Looking to get into photography? Grab a Nikon or Canon with two lenses for $400

Newbie photographers take note -- you can start a camera kit from scratch with a body, two lenses, bag, and SD card for $400. The Nikon D3500 two-lens kit is currently at its lowest price yet, while the Canon EOS T6 kit sits at the same…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
wacom intuos pro small announced 2019 s in use 14
Photography

Wacom Intuos Pro S balances advanced features with portability and price

The newest Wacom Intuos Pro is designed for portability without sacrificing (many) advanced features of its pricier big siblings. Priced at $250, the Intuos Pro - Small is both touch- and sketch-friendly with on-device shortcuts.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Sigma 85mm 1.4 DG HSM Art
Photography

Amazon drops price on select Sigma Art lenses for Mother’s Day

Sigma is running Mother's Day specials on select lenses, including the 85mm F1.4 Art that is one of the best portrait lenses we've ever tested. While the Sigma rebate is for $100 off, Amazon has the lens for as low as $910.
Posted By Daven Mathies
Nikon Z6 Hands-on
Photography

Panasonic Lumix S1 vs. Nikon Z 6: Which entry-level full-frame camera is better?

The Panasonic Lumix S1 and the Nikon Z 6 both pack 24-megapixel, full-frame sensors into a mirrorless body. So what's different between the two? Comparing the Panasonic Lumix S1 vs. Nikon Z 6, each camera shows off its perks and quirks.
Posted By Daven Mathies
sony a6400 review 6
Photography

Sony vs. Nikon: How to choose between two great camera brands

Choosing a camera system is an investment in lenses and accessories that makes switching camera brands tough. So which brand is better between Sony vs. Nikon? We break down the different companies and what they offer.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
awesome tech you cant buy yet morus dryer feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Wake-up lights and countertop clothes dryers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
photography news may 11 2019 um9iny0y copy
Photography

Photography News: An upside-down camera, app secretly uses photos to train A.I.

In this week's photography news, take a look at Polaroid's special edition Stranger Things camera; see what a photo storage app is being criticized over how they handled user images; find the latest firmware updates for Nikon DSLRs.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Panasonic Lumix S1
Photography

Panasonic Lumix S1 vs. Canon EOS R: A full-frame mirrorless matchup

The Canon EOS R and Panasonic Lumix S1 both represent their company's first attempts at full-frame mirrorless cameras, and each manufacturer brought different competencies to the table. Here's how to two high-end camera compare.
Posted By Daven Mathies
lightroom texture slider may 2019 update contextual help menu
Photography

Lightroom adds first new slider in 4 years and will teach you how to use it

Say hello to Lightroom's first new slider in four years, the texture slider. The update joins new in-app learning tutorials, one of the company's most requested features. The updates also include batch editing for Lightroom mobile.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
dragon touch affordable gopro alternative
Deals

The Dragon Touch Vision 3 action cam is an affordable GoPro alternative

In the arena of action cameras, GoPro has long held a firm grasp on the top spot. Now, thanks to GoPro alternative Dragon Touch, which is currently on Amazon for just $50, you have a more affordable choice.
Posted By William Hank
dji osmo action news 6
Photography

DJI’s waterproof Osmo Action camera to take on GoPro with two LCD screens

DJI is expanding into new territory with the Osmo Action, a waterproof action camera with both front and rear LCD screens and electronic image stabilization. Shooting up to 4K at 60 fps, it could be enough to take on GoPro -- and win.
Posted By Daven Mathies
DJI Osmo Action Review
Product Review

DJI's dual-screen Osmo Action is a serious attempt to dethrone GoPro

With two screens, screw-on filters, and a very GoPro-like user interface, DJI's first real action camera takes a stab at dethroning the king. And it just might succeed.
Posted By Daven Mathies
how to use instagram guide 2
Social Media

Save me: How to download Instagram photos from any device

Browsing photos in Instagram is one thing, but saving them is another. Until recently, it wasn't easy to get your pics and data off the 'gram and saved elsewhere, but now you can download Instagram photos with just a few clicks.
Posted By Gannon Burgett