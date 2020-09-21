  1. Photography

Facebook, Instagram can soon actively search for — and block — stolen images

By

Facebook will soon protect images with the same technology the company already uses to automatically police protected music and videos. On Monday, September 21, Facebook launched Rights Manager for Images to limited Pages, a tool that allows photographers to upload their images to a database for Facebook’s bots to search for and remove protected content. The tool works for both Facebook and Instagram and goes beyond existing reporting tools by actively looking for infringements.

Facebook Rights Manager is a system that will flag or remove a user’s video that contains copyrighted music or video content — now that protection extends to still images as well. When the system finds stolen photos, the post could be blocked, monitored, or given proper attribution, depending on the owner’s settings.

Facebook

The system is designed for creators with a large volume of content. Photographers — and other creatives, such as graphic designers, illustrators, and meme creators — can apply for the program, then upload photos into what Facebook calls a reference library. Facebook uses those uploaded images to look for repeated content across both Facebook and Instagram.

Creators can adjust the settings to choose whether to block stolen content or simply get their credit by applying a photo credit to the post. The system also includes tools to choose which Pages or users are allowed to re-share the content, as well as whether or not to look for the content in specific countries or to apply the protection worldwide.

The system should help photographers who are regularly concerned with Instagram and Facebook images being reposted without permission. The tool joins the company’s intellectual property reporting form, which allows creators to request that content be removed, but doesn’t actively search for image theft.

For Facebook and Instagram users, however, the tool could remove photos that have been shared without permission, similar to the way the networks prevent uploading images with copyrighted music in them, much to the frustration of uninformed users. A meme creator, for example, could protect their work and prevent other Pages from downloading the meme and re-uploading, instead of hitting that share button. Pulling images from Instagram to re-share could also be a thing of the past if the program successfully expands.

Facebook has offered a video Rights Manager since 2016 — it’s unclear why the program came to videos first, which are, in essence, strings of still photos and traditionally more difficult to monitor.

Rights Manager for Images is rolling out first to limited publishers as Facebook irons out the kinks — and makes decisions on content such as memes — but Page administrators can submit an application to join.

Editors' Recommendations

Facebook says it has helped 2.5 million people register to vote

facebook voter registration 25 million nrp national voters day banner 1

TikTok vows to challenge Trump’s ‘unjust’ ban

tiktok logo

TikTok users mourn, mobilize after Trump moves forward with ban

tiktok logos on microsoft logo

TikTok boss calls out Facebook, Instagram to team up against Trump ban

Tik Tok app

The best monitors for photo editing

LG 32UD99-W review

The best photo-editing apps for Android and iOS

The best ring lights for 2020

The best RAW photography apps for Android and iOS

The best DSLR cameras for 2020

The best mirrorless cameras for 2020

How to use photography’s rule of thirds — and when to break it

what is the rule of thirds landscape dm

The best full-frame cameras for 2020

Panasonic Lumix S1

The best wide-format photo printers for 2020

Best wide-format photo printers

The best travel cameras for 2020

The best instant cameras for 2020