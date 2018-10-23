Digital Trends
From Aretha Franklin to Johnny Cash, here are the best cover songs of all time

Parker Hall
You probably don’t realize it, but many of your favorite songs are all time weren’t actually written by the artists who brought them to popular acclaim.

Covering songs that others have written is a millennia-old tradition in the music world, and there’s no reason to believe that it would have stopped with the recording revolution that occurred post-WWII.

You don’t have to be a loser to play other people’s music. Iconic musicians and songwriters like The Beatles, Nirvana, Aretha Franklin, and Johhny Cash all played special versions of other people’s music, transforming those songs into new hits for the general public to latch onto.

Our criteria for our picks was simple: We wanted to showcase the songs that you may not know were actually written by other people, but that were massively successful when they were released by the artist who covered them. For example, how many of you thought Dazed and Confused was written by a member of Led Zeppelin?

Above, you’ll find our playlist with the best cover songs of all time. But don’t stop there, music nerds — subscribe to our Spotify page for constantly updated lists of cool tunes, from the best new record releases to the best songs about money.

We can also help you determine the best way to listen to your favorite tunes. Not sure which streaming service is the one you should gravitate toward? Check out our post about the best music streaming services, or go in-depth and learn the differences between Apple Music and Spotify (spoiler alert: They’re our two favorites right now) to better weigh your options.

How’s that pair of headphones holding up? Not great? Well, whether you’re in the market for an affordable and great-sounding pair of headphones, the best Bluetooth speakers, or a gorgeous high-fidelity pair of speakers for a dedicated listening room, we’ve checked out all of the finest audio gear on the market, and can give you solid recommendations no matter your listening habits.

Into video too? Click through to read our lists of the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows to stream, as well as what’s new on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO. This should provide you with plenty of brand-new media to binge watch, should you get the urge.

