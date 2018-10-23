From Aretha Franklin to Johnny Cash, here are the best cover songs of all time

Share

You probably don’t realize it, but many of your favorite songs are all time weren’t actually written by the artists who brought them to popular acclaim.

Covering songs that others have written is a millennia-old tradition in the music world, and there’s no reason to believe that it would have stopped with the recording revolution that occurred post-WWII.

You don’t have to be a loser to play other people’s music. Iconic musicians and songwriters like The Beatles, Nirvana, Aretha Franklin, and Johhny Cash all played special versions of other people’s music, transforming those songs into new hits for the general public to latch onto.

Our criteria for our picks was simple: We wanted to showcase the songs that you may not know were actually written by other people, but that were massively successful when they were released by the artist who covered them. For example, how many of you thought Dazed and Confused was written by a member of Led Zeppelin?

