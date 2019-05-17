Share

Smart speakers are everywhere these days, but some smaller models struggle with sound quality. B&H now offers the best of both worlds, bundling the compact Amazon Echo Dot and the euphonious Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Music System together for just $189, priced down from $239. Sounds like a pretty smart deal to us.

Bose SoundTouch 10

Anyone who knows Bose has heard how great their products sound. Bose has built a reputation on audio quality, with its sound bars and speakers among our favorite home audio options. The Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Music System is the smallest speaker in the SoundTouch family, but it still packs a punch. Best-in-the-business Bose sound quality is complemented by Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, letting you control your SoundTouch 10 remotely from your phone or tablet.

Easily enable all your favorite streaming music services, like Spotify, Pandora, and more, as well as internet radio stations, and of course, your stored music library. Six custom presets allow instant access to your preferred music sources, and pairing compatibility lets you link your SoundTouch 10 with other SoundTouch systems to create an immersive, multi-room audio experience. While the SoundTouch 10 is a world-class wireless speaker, it lacks some key features found in smart speaker systems. Which is precisely why it pairs perfectly with the…

Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon’s most popular smart speaker, the compact Echo Dot offers many of the same capabilities as other Echo models at a fraction of the size and cost. The hands-free, hockey-puck-shaped device, like the rest of the Echo series, is powered by Amazon’s all-powerful Alexa audio control. Ask Alexa to play music, make calls, control compatible home smart devices, check the weather, and much more. With 50,000 skills, and more being added each day, the Amazon assistant packs plenty of power into this pint-sized package. With a 1.6-inch, 360-degree speaker of its own, the Echo Dot doesn’t skimp on sound, but its size limits its efficacy as a standalone speaker. When bundled with the boisterous sound of the Bose SoundTouch 10, however, the Echo Dot becomes a smart speaker to be reckoned with.

Brand loyalty is big in tech, but sometimes combining rival products is the way to go. Head over to B&H now to save big on the best of both Bose and Amazon in one dynamic deal.

