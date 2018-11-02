Digital Trends
It’s about damn time: Spotify is coming to Apple Watch

Parker Hall
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Apple Watch owners have previously only had one of the two biggest music streaming services available to control from their wrist: Apple Music.

But that’s about to change, as Apple Music’s biggest competitor, Spotify, has officially begun beta testing its own Apple Watch app and rolled out a prerelease version of the app via TestFlight. It’s news that will have subscribers who own Apple Watches overjoyed, as the app has been in huge demand for some time.

Those participating in the public beta of the app will be delighted that they can now use the Swedish streaming service on their watch — an option that was previously available via a third-party app called Spotty that has been discontinued.

Spotify has apparently been working closely with a developer that previously created another unofficial app called Snowy to develop its official app.

As far as functionality goes, it’s nearly identical to the kinds of wrist-based playback adjustments that Apple Music subscribers have long enjoyed on their tiny portable computers. The app allows users to play, pause, and skip through their favorite tracks, making it easy to control what tunes they’re jamming out to while on the go. It will be particularly handy for those who like to use their Apple Watches during workouts; Spotify users previously had to lug along their bulky cell phone.

Unfortunately, it does look like users will have to have an internet or cell phone connection to use the app. According to beta testers, offline downloads are not currently supported — though that is a feature that could be added later, as this is a very early beta. So early, in fact, that the app has yet to be perfectly optimized for the Apple Watch Series 4’s two different bezel sizes (40 and 44 mm).

Still, those who have been long awaiting support for the most popular paid music streaming service on earth will likely be smitten with the news that it is coming to the best smartwatch available today, especially after so many years without this functionality.

There’s no word on when the app will officially roll out to Apple’s App Store for Apple Watch, but we’ll be sure to update this article as we get more information.

