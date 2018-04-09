How much is Spotify Premium, and how can you get it at a discount (or for free)?

Share

Having access to millions of songs comes at a price — albeit, a pretty small one. Before you figure out how much Spotify Premium is going to cost you, you’ll want to see if you qualify for a discounted — or even free — subscription.

How much is Spotify Premium?

You can use Spotify for free if you’re fine with some restrictions. With a free account and the desktop software downloaded, you can listen to anything you want on-demand, so long as you’re willing to put up with pesky ads. On the free mobile version, you can only skip six songs every hour, and you can’t play specific songs on demand. You’ll also have to deal with ads, and you can’t listen offline. It’s limited, but it’s free, and that might be enough to sell you on it.

For those willing spend, Spotify Premium costs $9.99 a month. That gives you unlimited, ad-free access to the streaming giant’s more than 30 million songs, and the ability to play music offline. If you’re a student, you get an even sweeter price of $4.99 month, and it comes with free Hulu. Just make sure you re-register as a student after a year, or Spotify will assume you graduated and will start charging you the full price.

Those with loved ones who also want to stream music will be more interested in the Spotify Family Premium, which costs $14.99 a month, and lets you have up to five people under one account. Everyone on the family plan has to have the same address, but we’re pretty sure there are no Secret Spotify spies checking to see if everyone on your account actually lives together.

How Spotify compares to the competition

Spotify’s biggest competitor, Apple Music, has the same price points, but we still suggest signing up with Spotify over Apple.

The other notable streaming competitor is the Jay-Z owned, Tidal. The service has a lot of price points, but the basic premium and family options are the same as Spotify. You can also choose to pay $19.99 a month for HiFi music, which is “lossless, high-fidelity sound” for every song in its catalog. Tidal has its perks, but we moved on from them a while ago.

How to get a discounted (or free) Spotify account

Being a student isn’t the only way to get a discounted Spotify account. If you sign up for Spotify through your Playstation 4, you can get three months of Premium for 99 cents.

T-Mobile doesn’t offer free Spotify, but it does let you stream the app without using any data if you have the Simple Choice plan. Also check if the company you work for offers Spotify for free to its employees. Starbucks does that for more than 200,000 of its employees.