walmart drops the price for lg music flow portable bluetooth speaker

Share



Superb sound quality makes a big difference, whether you’re listening to music or podcasts, watching TV, or talking with a digital assistant such as Alexa or Google Assistant. Rather than settling for the audio from the weak speakers in most mobile devices, connecting to a high-quality portable Bluetooth stereo speaker with a decent amount of power elevates your listening experience for greater engagement and enjoyment. Walmart dropped the price for the versatile LG Music Flow 20-watt wireless portable Bluetooth speaker in time for Father’s Day gift shopping.

We monitor major merchant sites for great deals on Bluetooth portable speakers. There are plenty of inexpensive, underpowered, boring speakers on the market — you get what you pay for. When quality wireless speaker with excellent sound and the ability to support multiple audio sources without unwieldy connection hassles go on sale, we pay attention. Whether you’re looking for a Father’s Day gift or seeking a significant upgrade for your own audio experience, with this Walmart deal on the LG Music Flow NP7550 portable Bluetooth speaker you can save $43.

Buy Now

The LG Music Flow is a 20-watt, 2-channel stereo Bluetooth speaker. The fully wireless system plays for up to nine hours per charge with its Lithium-ion batteries. The LG speaker supports Multipoint connections, so you can configure up to three smart Bluetooth devices to the speaker — saving time unpairing and re-pairing multiple devices with speakers that lack Multipoint connectivity.

When you connect with a sound source, the LG Music Flow separates left and right channels. If you want even fuller sound, however, you can also configure two LG Music Flow speakers for dual speaker pairing. With that configuration, you’ll have an even bigger sound with a full 20-watts per channel, enough power for most home theater, streaming music party, and thundering gaming configurations.

You can control the LG Music Flow with a mobile app to power on and off, adjust the volume and music settings, and manage Bluetooth connections.

Walmart normally sells the LG Music Flow Portable 20W Bluetooth Speaker for $103, discounted from LG’s original $150 list price. For this sale, however, Walmart reduced the price to just $60, $43 off its regular price. Free two-day delivery is included with this deal. If you’re looking for a room-filling portable Bluetooth stereo speaker setup with easy device connections, take advantage of this deal while it lasts.

Buy Now