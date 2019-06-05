Digital Trends
Music

Walmart drops price on this LG wireless portable Bluetooth speaker

Bruce Brown
By

walmart drops the price for lg music flow portable bluetooth speaker
Superb sound quality makes a big difference, whether you’re listening to music or podcasts, watching TV, or talking with a digital assistant such as Alexa or Google Assistant. Rather than settling for the audio from the weak speakers in most mobile devices, connecting to a high-quality portable Bluetooth stereo speaker with a decent amount of power elevates your listening experience for greater engagement and enjoyment. Walmart dropped the price for the versatile LG Music Flow 20-watt wireless portable Bluetooth speaker in time for Father’s Day gift shopping.

We monitor major merchant sites for great deals on Bluetooth portable speakers. There are plenty of inexpensive, underpowered, boring speakers on the market — you get what you pay for. When quality wireless speaker with excellent sound and the ability to support multiple audio sources without unwieldy connection hassles go on sale, we pay attention. Whether you’re looking for a Father’s Day gift or seeking a significant upgrade for your own audio experience, with this Walmart deal on the LG Music Flow NP7550 portable Bluetooth speaker you can save $43.

Buy Now

The LG Music Flow is a 20-watt, 2-channel stereo Bluetooth speaker. The fully wireless system plays for up to nine hours per charge with its Lithium-ion batteries. The LG speaker supports Multipoint connections, so you can configure up to three smart Bluetooth devices to the speaker — saving time unpairing and re-pairing multiple devices with speakers that lack Multipoint connectivity.

When you connect with a sound source, the LG Music Flow separates left and right channels. If you want even fuller sound, however, you can also configure two LG Music Flow speakers for dual speaker pairing. With that configuration, you’ll have an even bigger sound with a full 20-watts per channel, enough power for most home theater, streaming music party, and thundering gaming configurations.

You can control the LG Music Flow with a mobile app to power on and off, adjust the volume and music settings, and manage Bluetooth connections.

Walmart normally sells the LG Music Flow Portable 20W Bluetooth Speaker for $103, discounted from LG’s original $150 list price. For this sale, however, Walmart reduced the price to just $60, $43 off its regular price. Free two-day delivery is included with this deal. If you’re looking for a room-filling portable Bluetooth stereo speaker setup with easy device connections, take advantage of this deal while it lasts.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Up Next

Everything we know about Pokémon Sword and Shield for Nintendo Switch
ultimate ears wonderboom 2 bluetooth speaker deep space
Home Theater

Ultimate Ears’ Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth speaker is a super summer sequel

Ultimate Ears is back with the Wonderboom 2, the company's follow-up to its tiny but mighty Wonderboom -- a rugged and portable Bluetooth speaker. It's got better sound, better battery life, and stereo pairing for the same price.
Posted By Simon Cohen
UE Megaboom in rain
Home Theater

Rock out, dance, or just nod along with the best Bluetooth speakers

The market is saturated with wireless audio solutions fit for any and all circumstances. Check out our picks for the best Bluetooth speakers available, whether you'll be listening in the kitchen or on a mountaintop.
Posted By Parker Hall
lg portable air conditioner deals
Deals

LG portable air conditioners get steep price cuts at Walmart

Air conditioners are usually a really expensive purchase, especially if you're trying to get your hands on a name-brand unit. However, Walmart is currently offering some really nice savings on factory reconditioned LG portable AC.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
walmart drops prices for frigidaire ge and emerson dehumidifiers quiet kool 70 pint dehumidifier with internal pump 2
Smart Home

Walmart drops big discounts on Frigidaire, GE, and Emerson dehumidifiers

All's fair when you're fighting high humidity levels. Anything over 50% humidity is unhealthy in homes because the moisture fosters the growth mold, mildew, and dust mites. Walmart has cut prices for high-rated dehumidifiers.
Posted By Bruce Brown
spotify storyline storytelling soundtrap for storytellers billie eilish
Home Theater

Spotify is quietly turning itself into a storytelling platform for artists

As it seeks to protect its gains in subscribers and provide more ways for artists and creators to engage with audiences, Spotify is testing out its own version of the popular Stories format with a new feature called Storyline.
Posted By Simon Cohen
spotify and sony partner for playstation music in spring 2015 spotify1
Home Theater

Spotify hits repeat on its Premium special offer: $1 a month for 3 months

Back by popular demand it seems, or perhaps to bolster demand, Spotify is relaunching its $1 for three months of its Premium-tier service for anyone who has not previously signed up for a subscription, for a limited time.
Posted By Simon Cohen
nura nuraloop wireless earbuds with personalized sound anc black
Home Theater

Nura shrinks its personalized sound tech down to wireless earbud size for $199

Nura debuted the NuraLoop: Wireless earbuds with the same custom sound tech as the Nuraphone, but at a much lower price. Adjustable ANC and 16 hours of battery life make them a superb deal at the pre-order price of $159.
Posted By Simon Cohen
powerbeats pro
Apple

Beats Powerbeats Pro vs. Bose SoundSport Free: Which big buds are better?

Two of the world's biggest headphone manufacturers, Bose and Beats, have both taken aim at workout enthusiasts with their first true wireless in-ears. So who makes the better earbuds?
Posted By Parker Hall
bose soundtouch 10 amazon echo dot smart speaker deal 1080x1080
Music

B&H bundles Bose SoundTouch 10 and Amazon Echo Dot in smart speaker deal

The Amazon Echo Dot and the Bose SoundTouch 10 Wireless Music System are some of the best smart speakers in the game. Save $50 at B&H when you bundle both together, and upgrade your audio experience today.
Posted By William Hank
bose soundbar 700 white
Home Theater

Oh, hey, Google! Bose brings Google Assistant to smart speakers and soundbars

Bose announced a new partnership with Google Assistant that will see the digital helper being added to all of its current smart speakers and soundbars, bringing listeners a ton of added functionality.
Posted By Parker Hall
amazon obliterates the price for corsairs hs70 wireless gaming headset corsair 7 1 surround sound discord certified headphon
Gaming

Amazon slashes the price for Corsair’s HS70 wireless gaming headset

Amazon and Corsair totally blasted the price of Corsair's HS70 wireless gaming headset. With the HS70 price down to $60, you can save $40 when you pick up one of our favorite headsets with Wi-Fi wireless and 7.1 surround sound.
Posted By Bruce Brown
new-apple-ipodtouch-7th-gen
Home Theater

Boasting only a faster processor, Apple hopes new iPod Touch will lure AR gamers

It's been so long since we got a new iPod Touch, expectations have been pretty high. Alas, Apple's seventh iteration of its popular portable media player gets a new brain, and more storage, but is otherwise completely unchanged.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Home Theater

Wireless headphones are finally awesome, and these are our favorites

With sleek forms, prime audio quality, and the freedom of untethered listening, there has never been a better time to pick up a pair of wireless headphones. These are the best ones currently available.
Posted By Parker Hall
teenage engineering rick and morty synth pocket
Movies & TV

Get schwifty and snag this Rick and Morty-themed pocket synth before it’s gone

Pocket synthesizer manufacture Teenage Engineering announced a special new collaboration with Rick and Morty that allows you to play with custom-made samples from the popular animated series.
Posted By Parker Hall