  1. Smart Home
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Can Alexa connect to Bluetooth speakers?

By

Amazon’s Echos are made to function as smart speakers all on their own … but sometimes you want more. If you love playing music or other audio from an Echo speaker, you may want to add more Bluetooth speakers for multi-room sound or simply connect your Bluetooth headphones directly to the Echo for private listening. Here’s how to connect Bluetooth speakers directly to your Echo for situations just like these!

Step 1: Get an Alexa device, and sign in to your account

The Amazon Alexa sign-in screen.

Let’s start with the basics. You’ll need an Echo device that you have previously set up with the Alexa app. It sounds easy, but if it’s your first Echo, then take the time to learn how the speaker works. Try playing some music on it so you don’t have to worry about figuring any of that out later.

When ready, open the Alexa app, and make sure that you are signed in with your Amazon account, if necessary.

Step 2: Find your Alexa device

The Alexa devices main screen.

Now you need to go to the specific Echo that you want to pair with another Bluetooth speaker. Look at the bottom menu on the home screen, and choose Devices.

The next window lists several different devices. Choose Echo & Alexa to find your device. Now you’ll see a list of all the Echo devices you are currently signed in on and whether or not they are online (they’ll need to be online for this process, which is why step 1 is important). Your Echo will be listed by the name you assigned during setup, so select that name to continue.

Step 3: Get ready to pair with Bluetooth

The Echo settings in the Alexa app.

Next, navigate to the Bluetooth section of this particular Echo. Look in the section that says Connected Devices and select the Speaker option.

The Bluetooth section of connected speakers for an Echo device in the Alexa app.

Now, look for the section that says Other Speakers. Select the Bluetooth section and select Next.

Step 4: Find your Bluetooth device

Alexa showing option to pair new Bluetooth device.

Alexa will now present a list of previously paired devices. Since you are pairing a new Bluetooth speaker, ignore this section for now and look below and select Pair a New Device.

Step 5: Pair your devices and start playing

The Alexa app searching for Bluetooth devices for an Echo.

Alexa searches for any new Bluetooth devices nearby. Once it finds them, the voice assistant will list available devices. Select your Bluetooth speaker from this list, and wait for Alexa to pair them. Confirm the process is complete. If your Bluetooth device has a pairing button, make sure to press it while Alexa is searching. Don’t choose the Skip This Step button, or it will cancel the search.

If Alexa can’t find your Bluetooth speaker, it’s a good idea to reboot everything, including the Alexa app device, and try again.

Final notes

Alternatively, if you have an Echo Show, you can use the Show’s touchscreen to pair more directly. Simply swipe down, select Settings, and select Bluetooth, and the Echo Show should automatically start looking for nearby Bluetooth devices.

Remember, you will probably want to unpair the Bluetooth speaker when you are done to return to the normal Echo function. You can do this with a simple voice command. Just say, “Alexa, disconnect from my speaker,” and the Echo should respond. Now that Alexa has recognized your Bluetooth device, you should be able to pair it again with another voice command: “Alexa, connect to [speaker name].”

Finally, did you know that you can connect Alexa directly to a Bluetooth speaker without needing an Echo device as a go-between? Here’s our guide to connecting Alexa to compatible home speakers even without an Echo.

Editors' Recommendations

How to use Device Speed Test on the Google Home app

Google Home icon on home screen.

How to add multiple items to an Alexa list

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) controls

Alexa Guard vs. Nest Aware

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) vs Google Nest Mini

The best smart light switches for 2021

The Lutron Caseta Smart Light Switch.

The best USB charging stations for 2021

best USB charging hubs Aukey USB Charging Station

Elements embraces its Breath of the Wild inspiration

elements pax preview

The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and more

Gillian Anderson and a young girl in a scene from Sex Education.

Don’t miss this incredible Acer gaming laptop deal at Walmart today

Acer Nitro 5 on a white background.

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro update to deliver vintage camera features

OnePlus Hasselblad Xpan.

Marvel fans need to see these new Funko POP! Eternals figurines

Thena and Arishem Funko POP exclusive figures.

These laptops are on sale for less than $500 today — from $149

Dell Inspiron on a white background.

Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds prices slashed at Amazon

Apple AirPods on a white background.

Amazon is practically giving away the Apple Watch 6 today

The Apple Watch Series 6 with a blue aluminum case and a deep navy sport band.