These smart padlocks will keep your luggage, lockers, and sheds safe

While traditional padlocks still depend on dial or rotary locks, the new wave of smart models use more advanced features like fingerprint sensors. This makes unlocking the padlock easier and allows you to keep a list of specific people who are allowed access — while still providing tough and mobile protection.

If it is time to upgrade your padlocks, we’ve got a great list for you to use, beginning with the very reliable WGCC padlock with fingerprint protection. Take a look at our guide, check the smart features, and see what’s right for you. You should also check out our list of top smart locks.

WGCC Fingerprint Padlock

best smart padlocks wgcc fingerprint padlock

Our first model is an affordable padlock with a basic fingerprint sensor in the middle. You can see exactly how this WGCC lock works: Put your thumb on the scanner, and it opens. However, the features for this aluminum lock go much deeper. You use the app to upload fingerprints, and you can program 15 different groups of fingerprints to allow for different access, which is nice for small businesses or areas that are accessed by family members.

The lock is waterproof and charges via a micro-USB cable. One charge on standby can last for up to a month. If something goes wrong, you can unlock via the app, by scanning a QR code, or by inputting an emergency PIN on the lock itself.

However, it’s worth noting that the waterproofing on this lock is mild. It’s not meant to survive outside in the pouring rain, for example. Use it accordingly.

Igloohome Smart Padlock

best smart padlocks igloohome padlock

If you’re not a big fan of Bluetooth sensors, this Igloohome model substitutes a number pad that can work with or without a connection. The mobile app is no slouch, though: It allows you to immediately unlock the padlock, set PINs and send them to friends, and track when the lock has been used in the past. You can also do a timed remote unlock for letting special cases have access. It’s an ideal hybrid lock that works indoors or outdoors, and even has a customized fit for hooking over larger obstacles. The app also helps you keep track of the rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery, so you know when it needs to be recharged.

eGeeTouch Outdoor Smart Padlock

best smart padlocks egeetouch outdoor padlock

This lock is ruggedized to perform in unpleasant outdoor conditions without corroding. The app takes care of almost everything here, allowing you to unlock remotely or use the included NFC tag, so all you have to do is get close for the padlock to open. You can also grant others permanent or timed access from the app. The battery is also particularly impressive, lasting for around 7,000 lock/unlock cycles — working out to be about 2 years. However, this lock is a bit pricier than some of our other options.

BoxLock Package Delivery Lock

best smart padlocks boxlock

BoxLock is specifically designed for protecting porch boxes and containers designed to hold shipments. It allows you to share access codes with friends and family, but its real talent is tracking packages received by shippers like UPS, USPS, and FedEx. You can get notifications on your phone when a package is delivered, and rest assured that it’s safe from porch pirates and other thieves. The lock is, of course, weather-resistant, and comes with a battery that you will need to recharge every 45 to 90 days, depending on how much you use the lock.

BesDio Smart Lock

best smart padlocks besdio keyless biometric lock

This smart padlock is useful if you prefer a loop lock instead of a metal ring, making it a bit more versatile depending on your plans. It can record up to ten different fingerprints, and one charge of the battery lasts for up to a year of service. It’s also highly water-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about taking it outdoors. Note that the loop is a little easier to cut than a metal band, so you do have to sacrifice some security for more usability.

Tapplock Lite

best smart padlocks tapplock lite

Tapplock’s small and smart lock is ideal for protecting luggage, gym bags, and all other kinds of portable accessories. It has three different options for unlocking: It can read your fingerprint, be unlocked by Bluetooth with the accompanying app, or be unlocked with an emergency Morse code if necessary. The rechargeable battery can last for up to eight months and takes about two hours to recharge when you need it to be ready. It’s a great lock for smaller tasks where something less heavy-duty will work.

Megafeis Fingerprint Padlock

best smart padlocks megafeis fingrprint padlock

This affordable stainless steel lock is strong and effective. It can hold up to 15 fingerprints, all manageable via the app, and the rechargeable battery lasts up to six months. There’s even an LED light on the lock that will start flashing when the battery needs to be charged again. The app also lets you unlock it at a distance or view your unlock history to see how it has been used. While it can withstand some moisture and dust, this is another padlock not meant for long-term outside use in rainy areas.

