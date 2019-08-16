News

The results are in: Alexa is legitimately dumber than Siri and Google Assistant

Emily Price
By
upgraded ecovacs deebot ozmo models vacuum and mop with multi floor mapping 920 08 2 1

The venture capital firm recently asked Amazon Alexa, Apple’s Siri, and Google Assistant the same 800 questions. Google Assistant was the most successful of the bunch and was able to answer 93% of the questions correctly. In comparison, Siri was only able to get 83% of the questions right, and Alexa got 80%. Samsung’s Bixby and Microsoft’s Cortana, both lesser-used voice assistants, didn’t even make the cut. 

That said, the results for all three represented an improvement over where they were a year ago. Loup Ventures performed the same test last year and found that Google Assistant was only able to get 86% of the questions correct, Siri scored 79%, and Alexa only got 61% right.

The smart assistants were judged on both whether or not they understood the question being asked correctly as well as whether or not it delivered a correct response.

Questions were broken into five categories:

• Local – Where is the nearest coffee shop?

• Commerce – Order me more paper towels.

• Navigation – How do I get to Uptown on the bus?

• Information – Who do the Twins play tonight?

• Command – Remind me to call Jerome at 2 pm today.

This year’s test was done with Siri using iOs 12.4, Google Assistant on a Pixel XL running Android 9 Pie, and Alexa via its iOS app.

The only area where Google Assistant trailed behind the competition was in the Command category. Siri was able to handle phone functions like calling, adding things to your calendar, and email better than any of the other apps. And while one might presume Alexa would win when it came to commerce questions, Google Assistant proved to be the most useful in that regard and was able to answer questions about product and service information, as well as help find where to buy products, more quickly than the others.

Despite all three assistants missing the mark in some categories, overall Loup Ventures says that the rate of improvement for the assistants continues to be impressive.

Each platform has seen dramatic improvements since the company started tracking them, which suggests that we’ll also see some significant improvements across the board over the next six months before the company tests them again.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Disney+: Here's what we know so far about the upcoming streaming service
Up Next

Alexa's Custom Interfaces hope to augment gadgets, games, and smart toys
DokiPal review
Wearables

It has LTE and a voice assistant, but the DokiPal kid’s smartwatch is a disaster

The DokiPal smartwatch for kids is a feature-packed wearable that allows you to track and stay in touch with your children. It boasts support for LTE, video calls, and has its own voice assistant, but it's expensive and we had issues.
Posted By Simon Hill
23andMe
Health & Fitness

We spit in a ton of test tubes to find the best and most unique DNA tests

DNA tests aren’t just limited to ancestry. You can test for your risks for certain diseases, the best workouts and diets for your health and fitness, and more.
Posted By Ed Oswald
google assistant assignable reminders on hub
Smart Home

Google Assistant’s reminders will soon nag your significant other for you

Let Google take the heat for all that nagging: Google Assistant will soon allow you to assign reminders to others. The feature will roll out to Google Assistant-enabled phones, speakers, and displays over the next few weeks.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Eufy RoboVac 15C Max Review
Product Review

You can’t ask for more in a budget robot vacuum with the Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX

If you're looking to get your first robot vacuum without breaking the bank, then the Eufy RoboVac 15C MAX is worth considering with its Wi-Fi connectivity, Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa integration, strong cleaning performance, and sleek…
Posted By John Velasco
volkswagens electric dune buggy could reach production vw id rg 1
Cars

The electric Volkswagen ID Buggy makes even Ferrari drivers stop and stare

Volkswagen traveled to the 2019 Geneva Auto Show to introduce an electric dune buggy named ID Buggy, and Digital Trends drove it in California. It's a modern-day tribute to the 1960s Meyers Manx.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2018 Infiniti QX80
Cars

Infiniti will take on BMW and Mercedes-Benz with its own crossover coupe

Launching in 2020, the Infiniti QX55 will be a crossover coupe similar to models that have proven successful for BMW and Mercedes-Benz. Infiniti said the QX55 will have styling influenced by its early 2000s FX.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
bluetooth button
Mobile

Critical Bluetooth security bug discovered. Protect yourself with a quick update

Researchers have discovered a major new security flaw in Bluetooth, which could leave millions of devices at risk of a malicious hack. The attack allows a hacker to “break” Bluetooth security without anyone knowing.
Posted By Mathew Katz
2020 subaru brz wrx and sti pricing ts
Cars

Limited-edition Subaru BRZ tS returns for 2020, WRX and STI get minor tweaks

Subaru performance cars remain mostly unchanged for the 2020 model year. The big news is the return of the limited-edition Subaru BRZ tS sports car, with production capped at 300 units.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
how to protect yourself from capital one data breach credit card
News

Lawsuit over Capital One data breach could eventually get you sweet revenge

The law firm Colson Hicks Eidson has filed a class-action lawsuit against Capital One “for negligence in failing to safeguard consumers’ personal information” in the recent data breach that impacted 100 million consumers.
Posted By Emily Price
bugatti centodieci dt 1
Cars

The Bugatti Centodieci is only possible because of the latest design tech

Bugatti is celebrating its 110th birthday by releasing a limited-edition hypercar named Centodieci. It's based on the Chiron, but its engine makes 1,600 horsepower, and it's a tribute to the EB110 released during the 1990s.
Posted By Ronan Glon
disney plus streaming service news tv home window edit jpg
Movies & TV

Disney+: Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming streaming service

Disney is bringing the full weight of its massive content library to its own streaming service in 2019. How will Disney+ compare to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime? Here's what we know so far.
Posted By Chris Gates
Rainbow Six: Siege
Gaming

Police warn Raleigh locals of military cosplay at Rainbow Six Siege tournament

This weekend's Rainbow Six Siege Major esports tournament in Raleigh, North Carolina, prompted the local police to give residents a heads-up about cosplayers, who could come to the convention center in fake military cosplay.
Posted By Steven Petite
biomitech artificial tree thequotbiour
Emerging Tech

Artificial tree promises to suck up as much air pollution as a small forest

Startup Biomitech has developed an artificial tree that it claims is capable of sucking up as much air pollution as 368 real trees. It could be a game-changer for cities with limited free space.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Smart Home

Amazon and Walmart match lower prices on Echo Dot and Google Home Mini

Amazon and Walmart resumed their price competition on the entry-level smart speakers for the Amazon Echo and Google Nest Home smart home ecosystems. The price cuts have started with 40% discounts on the Echo Dot and the Google Home Mini.
Posted By Bruce Brown