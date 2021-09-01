  1. News

Ambitious graveyard project ‘looks a bit like Ghostbusters’

By

In a massive project dubbed “the Google Maps for graves,” some 19,000 churchyards across England will have their headstones digitally mapped.

The plan is to create a free online database that will help people research local history or learn more about their family tree. The gathered information should also help to improve the overall management of such sites.

A person mapping a churchyard using a high-tech backpack.
CofE

Tim Viney of surveying consultancy Atlantic Geomatics, which is organizing the ambitious project, said each team will map the churchyards using a high-tech backpack equipped with laser scanners, cameras, and GPS technology. “It does look a bit like Ghostbusters,” Viney told The Times.

A team of 40 people has already started to scan the churchyards’ gravestones, gathering data such as burial plot locations, headstone photos, and inscriptions.

Viney said that creating the database means information linked to the churchyards will be protected forever from floods, fires, and theft.

While the bulk of the data will be available online for free, additional services will be offered via a subscription-based system.

Commenting on the endeavor, Andrew Rumsey, the Church of England’s lead bishop for church buildings, said: “It will soon be possible to visit almost any Anglican burial ground in the country and see in real time the location of burial plots.”

Rumsey added: “For those researching at distance in the U.K. or overseas, the digital records will place detailed information from churchyards at their fingertips.”

Ancestral research and genealogy has grown in popularity in recent years. In the U.K., the TV show Who Do You Think You Are?, where celebrities trace their family history, regularly pulls in millions of viewers. An adaptation of the show has  also appeared on U.S. television over the last decade, with NBC set to broadcast a new season in the near future.

It’s hoped the database of English churchyards will go online in the spring of 2022.

Editors' Recommendations

Surreal Earth images taken from ISS seem to show ‘Pac-Man invasion’

An Earth image taken from the space station.

Best cheap Chromebook deals for September 2021

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

How to deflect attacks in No More Heroes 3

No More Heroes 3

Madden 22: Tips and tricks to up your game

A wide receiver and defensive back are tangled up in Madden 22.

AMD is working on a graphics card that would beat Nvidia’s RTX 3090

AMD's RX 6900 XT

Back-to-school sales make the Lenovo Flex Chromebook ridiculously cheap

Lenovo flex chromebook screen with icons flipped upside down to display screen white background

Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones are on sale today — but not for long!

Sony-wh1000xm3-headphones man wearing headphones on a train being served by waitress

Dell 27-inch monitors are ridiculously cheap during Labor Day sales

Dell S2721HN MOnitor

We can’t believe how cheap the Samsung Galaxy S21 is today

samsung galaxy S21 smartphone phantom gray color with home screen illuminated, on a yellow cushion background

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 price slashed by $50 at Best Buy today

samsung galaxy tab a7 tablet with home screen open on a white brick wall background

GoPro Hero 10 Black leak reveals images and specs

GoPro Hero 10 Black.

7 dorm gadgets to make campus living a breeze

The Govee Lamp has RGB lights to light up the night.

Galaxy S22 release date rumored for January; Samsung misses 2021 sales targets

Person holding the Samsung Galaxy s21 in purple lighting.