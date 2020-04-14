  1. News

Apple releases mobility data to show if people are social distancing

By

Apple announced on Tuesday that it is releasing mobility data gathered by Apple Maps as part of the company’s ongoing effort to help control the spread of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus. On the Mobility Trends Reports page, users can input one of 63 major countries or a city (say, Seattle) and see a line graph indicating changes in walking, driving, and transit over time.

If you want to pore over digital reams of data, you can also download a CSV file listing the walking, driving, and transit numbers for every city in the project on every day since January 13.

“The information is generated by counting the number of requests made to Apple Maps for directions,” Apple said. “The datasets are then compared to reflect a change in volume of people driving, walking, or taking public transit around the world.”

For those worried about privacy, Apple said that “maps does not associate mobility data with a user’s Apple ID, and Apple does not keep a history of where a user has been … Data that is sent from users’ devices to the Maps service is associated with random, rotating identifiers so Apple doesn’t have a profile of your movements and searches.”

For the latest updates on the novel coronavirus outbreak, visit the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 page.

Editors' Recommendations

Explaining contact tracing, Apple and Google’s new app

Coronavirus

Fitbit wants to find out if wearables can detect coronavirus

Fitbit-Versa-2

Google starts showing virtual doctor options in Search and Maps

Google Logo

Apple Maps gathering information to display COVID-19 testing locations

COVID-19 Testing Location on Apple Maps

Samsung’s new cast of 8K and 4K QLED TVs is dizzying

Samsung 2020 TVs

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 rumored to drop S Pen to shed some weight

Galaxy Fold

How to get your stimulus check if you don’t file taxes

Coronavirus stimulus checks: Everything you need to know

ESRB to introduce new ratings label for games with loot boxes

Eufy’s budget smart security cameras capture footage at 2K resolution

How to buy groceries online: Tips for shopping in quarantine

Amazon Go Grocery Store

‘A staggering problem’: Working from home could lead to massive data leaks

man working from home

How to keep your data secure while working from home

man working at a desk at home

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Everything we know about the movie so far

New coronavirus dashboard offers astonishingly detailed data by county