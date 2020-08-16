  1. News

Europe launches Ariane 5 rocket for first time since pandemic started

By

An Ariane 5 rocket has taken off for the first time since the global coronavirus pandemic, launching from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana on the evening of Saturday, August 15.

The rocket from French company ArianeGroup was carrying two telecom satellites, Intelsat’s Galaxy-30 and Broadcasting Satellite System Corporation’s BSAT-4B, as well as Northrop Grumman’s servicing satellite MEV-2.

“This is the first launch following the restart of operational activities at Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, after the suspension of launch campaigns that was imposed on 16 March 2020 due to COVID-19 measures,” the European Space Agency announced in a statement.

There were several modifications made to the Ariane 5 for this mission, including the addition of a new autonomous tracking system called Kassav and a change to the rocket’s nose cone to minimize depressurization when the cone splits in two and is jettisoned. This change was made so that the rocket can be ready for next year’s launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, which has a delicate sunshield that could be damaged by harsh depressurization.

On 15 August 2020, Ariane 5 flight VA253 lifted off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana and delivered two telecom satellites Galaxy-30 and BSAT-4B, and the Mission Extension Vehicle (MEV-2), into their planned transfer orbits.
On 15 August 2020, Ariane 5 flight VA253 lifted off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana and delivered two telecom satellites Galaxy-30 and BSAT-4B, and the Mission Extension Vehicle (MEV-2), into their planned transfer orbits. ESA/CNES/Arianespace

The MEV-2 the rocket carried is a life extension satellite, meaning it is designed to service other satellites and to extend their lifespans. Northrop Grumman recently launched MEV-2’s predecessor, MEV-1, which was able to dock with an Intelsat satellite that was reaching the end of its life and move it into a new orbit, extending its lifespan by five years. The MEV-2 servicing satellite will perform similar operations.

This is important because of the growing problem of space debris. There are thousands of pieces of junk in orbit around our planet, from dead satellites to discarded rocket parts to tiny shards from debris pieces impacting each other. With no way to clear this debris, the space above our atmosphere is steadily getting more and more filled with junk which poses a danger to rockets and other spacecraft. Debris also poses a threat to scientific tools like the Hubble Space Telescope and the International Space Station.

The MEV satellites are a step to reducing this space junk by lessening the number of other satellites that are left in orbit after the end of their lifespan. By extending the time a satellite can be in use, it reduces both the potential junk of a dead satellite and the need to launch another satellite to take its place.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch Japanese cargo ship depart from International Space Station live

The International Space Station is seen on June 30, 2020

NASA and SpaceX set date for first operational Crew Dragon mission

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 crew members are seen seated in the company’s Crew Dragon spacecraft during crew equipment interface training.

U.S. Air Force’s secretive space plane bags prestigious aerospace award

us air forces secretive space plane bags special award x 37b boeing

NASA declares initial TESS satellite mission a roaring success

nas tess satellite begins exoplanet hunt orbits planet

NASA sets water challenge to aid crewed missions to the moon and Mars

nasa challenge seeks way to harvest water on moon and mars student

Facebook seeks to protect election integrity with its new voting info hub

Trump with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stylized image

Apple’s subscription bundle could be called Apple One and arrive in October

Kamala Harris is Biden’s VP selection, and that may be good news for Big Tech

Intel claims Tiger Lake chips will make historic leap in performance. Here’s how

Tenet: Everything we know about Christopher Nolan’s new movie

Lyft also threatens to shut down California operations over worker law

Lyft

Russell Kirsch, inventor of the pixel, dead at 91

russel kirsch, inventor of pixel

Here’s how Facebook is preparing for Election Day chaos

zipcar drivethevote electoin 59947941 closeup of an american i voted sticker placed on a navy shirt

Locusts are swarming in record numbers this year, but scientists might have a fix

Star Wars will give the holiday special another try on Disney+ with Legos