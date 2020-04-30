Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla trailer shows off viking battles

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – the viking-themed latest entry in Ubisoft’s franchise — will be released this holiday season.

The game’s first trailer was released Thursday, April 30, shows off a bearded man, presumably the main character, brawling, sailing, and stabbing foes with a hidden blade during a pitched battle.

“They are heartless, godless barbarians,” an English noble antagonist says in voice-over. “The time has come to speak to them in a language they will understand.”

The cinematic trailer — which didn’t show gameplay — features scenes of the game’s new setting, with shots of Viking warriors sailing and a nighttime ceremony under auroras.

The announcement came after an 8-hour-long reveal April 29, during which promotional art for the game was drawn on an Ubisoft livestream.

Editors' Recommendations