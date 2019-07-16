Digital Trends
News

AT&T accused of selling customers’ location data to bounty hunters and stalkers

Allison Matyus
By
ftc takes aim att unlimited data throttling

AT&T was hit with a lawsuit Tuesday accusing it of selling customers’ real-time location data to third parties like credit agencies and bail guarantors, along with bounty hunters and stalkers, without having customer consent. 

The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) and Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP are representing three AT&T customers in the class action suit against AT&T and other data aggregation companies, explicitly singling out LocationSmart and Zumigo. 

“The location data AT&T offered up for sale is extremely precise and can locate any of its wireless subscribers in real-time, providing a window into the intimate details of their lives: where they go to the doctor, where they worship, where they live, and much more,” said Abbye Klamann Ognibene, an associate at Pierce Bainbridge, said in an EFF press release. 

The press release points to an investigation by Motherboard from earlier this year that alleged  major mobile networks like AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint were selling access to customers’ location data to entities such as bounty hunters, car dealerships, or landlords. 

Tuesday’s lawsuit by the EFF alleges that AT&T violated the Federal Communications Act and engaged in deceptive practices. the EFF also said that AT&T, Zumigo and LocationSmart violated constitutional, statutory, and common law rights to privacy under California state law. 

“AT&T and data aggregators have systematically violated the location privacy rights of tens of millions of AT&T customers,” said EFF Staff Attorney Aaron Mackey in a statement. “Consumers must stand up to protect their privacy and shut down this illegal market. That’s why we filed this lawsuit today.”

EFF is looking to prohibit the mobile network giant from selling further location data and for AT&T to return or destroy any location data that was sold by the network. 

AT&T told Digital Trends that it no longer shares location data with aggregation companies and plans to fight the lawsuit. 

“The facts don’t support this lawsuit, and we will fight it. Location-based services like roadside assistance, fraud protection, and medical device alerts have clear and even life-saving benefits. We only share location data with customer consent,” ” a spokesperson for AT&T told Digital Trends. “We stopped sharing location data with aggregators after reports of misuse.”

According to its website, LocationSmart is a cloud location service that provides “privacy-protected location services from multiple sources including carriers, Wi-Fi, IP addresses, device SDK and landlines…” 

Zumigo is a similar service that “ensures user authenticity and prevents fraud by combining mobile identity and location.” 

Digital Trends reached out to LocationSmart and Zumigo for comment on the lawsuit and the alleged claims, but we’ve yet to received a response. 

Don't Miss

The best keyboards for the iPhone
Mobile

Nomad's new Kevlar-reinforced cable range is now available for purchase

Nomad has just released an update to its super-tough Kevlar range of cables to include a new USB-C to Lightning cable and a blisteringly fast 100W USB-C cable. They're expensive, but they're the toughest cables you'll find.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Sunrise Gold
Mobile

Xfinity Mobile customers can now bring their own Android device to the carrier

Xfinity Mobile, a mobile carrier for Xfinity internet customers, is adding the Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, S8, S8 Plus, Note 9 and Note 8 to its BYOD program. Customers porting a number on a new line are eligible for a $100 Visa card.
Posted By Corey Gaskin
2020 honda insight hybrid sedan
Cars

2020 Honda Insight hybrid returns for its sophomore year largely unchanged

The 2020 Honda Insight returns rolls into the new model year without any major changes. That's to be expected, as Honda only introduced the 52-mpg hybrid sedan for the 2019 model year.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
indiegogo marketplace online store shopping
News

Amazon’s retail rivals enjoy a sales bump from Prime Day

Amazon’s rivals are benefitting from Amazon Prime Day deals with an increase in online revenues and offering their own online discounts. Walmart, Target, Macy’s, and Best Buy are among the retailers that cashed in on the Prime Day…
Posted By Allison Matyus
2020 Toyota Supra
Cars

Prepare to procrastinate: The 2020 Toyota Supra online configurator is now live

The Toyota Supra is back, and even if you can't afford one, you can still design your ideal version of the reborn sports car in Toyota's online configurator. It's a great way to procrastinate.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
pen net image infilling screen shot 2019 07 16 at 05 19 53
Emerging Tech

Photorealistic A.I. tool can fill in gaps in images, including faces

Researchers have developed a smart new A.I. system which can accurately fill in blank areas in an image, whether that’s a missing face or the front of a building. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
game of thrones finale
News

Game of Thrones and HBO lead in nominations for the 2019 Emmy Awards

Game of Thrones and HBO led the pack in the nominations of the 2019 Emmy awards, which were announced on Tuesday. Critical darlings like Chernobyl and Veep also received numerous nominations. Here's the complete list of nominees.
Posted By Allison Matyus
lego life sized astronaut model
Emerging Tech

See how a life-sized astronaut was built from LEGO bricks

LEGO has unveiled a life-sized model of an astronaut constructed entirely from bricks, as well as a time lapse video of the model being built. It is based on the suit Neil Armstrong wore when he made his historic small step.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
google pixel 3 showing instagram being down
Social Media

Instagram is crashing repeatedly for some users. Here’s the latest on the outage

Instagram went down yet again on Thursday morning, the third time in just over a month that the social network has experienced issues. The outage began around 7 a.m. PT and seemed to get worse around 10 a.m. ET
Posted By Mathew Katz
The Division 2 review
Gaming

Grab these hot video game deals before Amazon Prime Day is over

Amazon's Prime Day is almost over, but you still have a chance to grab some hot deals on some of the best video games and accessories. From PS4 to Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, these are the deals you can still get.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
CES Las Vegas
News

CES 2020 will allow sex toys but crack down on inappropriate clothing

For the 2020 CES show, sex toys will come to Vegas -- but skintight clothing that hugs genitalia is a no-no, the group organizing the consumer tech fest said. The news comes after a sex toy won a prize in 2019, only to have it revoked.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Nokia 7.1 fingerprint sensor
Mobile

HMD’s Nokia 2.2 is now available in the U.S., and it’s slated to get Android Q

HMD Global's Nokia 2.2 is yet another ultra-affordable phone from the company that's making its way to the U.S. The device offers a modern bezel-less design, and HMD Global said it will get Android Q.
Posted By Corey Gaskin
David Marcus appears before Senate Banking Committee
News

The U.S. Senate really doesn’t like Facebook’s Libra cryptocurrency plans

Facebook Libra had its first big regulatory test when Calibra head David Marcus appeared before the Senate Banking Committee. It didn’t go well. Senators of both parties had major concerns about Facebook's proposed cryptocurrency.
Posted By Mathew Katz
2016 Tesla Model S P100D
Cars

Tesla drops cheapest Model S and Model X versions in latest lineup reshuffle

Tesla dropped entry-level Standard Range versions of the Model S and Model X in yet another model shake-up. That leaves just the Long Range and Performance versions of the luxury electric cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein