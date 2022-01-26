Tesla boss Elon Musk took the automaker’s electric Cybertruck pickup for a spin on Tuesday, according to a tweet by the man himself.

“Been driving latest Cybertruck prototype around Giga Texas,” Musk wrote in the post, adding: “It’s awesome!”

Been driving latest Cybertruck prototype around Giga Texas. It’s awesome! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 26, 2022

The upbeat message to his 71 million Twitter followers comes the day before a highly anticipated earnings call in which Musk is expected to reveal an updated production road map for the Cybertruck after reports earlier this month suggested the futuristic pickup might not launch until 2023 at the earliest.

Following its unveiling in 2019, the Cybertruck had been expected to enter full-scale production by the end of 2021, but the date slipped to early 2022, and then, more recently, appeared to slip to next year, according to updated wording on the automaker’s website.

It means the million or so customers who’ve dropped a deposit on the Cybertruck will be hanging on Musk’s every word when he speaks to investors on Wednesday.

With no official comment from Tesla on the Cybertruck plan, recent speculation regarding the vehicle’s delay has pointed to factors such as the global chip shortage, design changes to the vehicle, and issues at the Giga Texas factory where the vehicle will be produced.

Earlier this week, the Cybertruck Owners Club forum (via Electrek) posted a video (below) featuring what it said is a prototype of the Cybertruck. The video includes subtitles but no audio, so there’s no way of knowing if they’re accurate.

The video seems legit, however, and shows Tesla’s Cybertruck — or a version of it — up close. Check out the windshield wiper (it’s big, so you won’t miss it), and the comment suggesting the front of the pickup looks like “a stainless steel refrigerator.” Which it kinda does. You also get a good look at the storage space at the back.

Changes appear to include the removal of the door handles, with access apparently controlled via a smartphone. Hopefully they’ve strengthened those windows, too.

Tesla says the Cybertruck offers “better utility than a truck, with more performance than a sports car.” It comes in three flavors starting at $39,900 and topping out at $69,900, depending on features.

Be sure to check back on Wednesday for Musk’s latest comments on the Cybertruck.

